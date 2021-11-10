political asylum

The right of asylum (the word derives from the Ancient Greek) is an ancient juridical concept, under which a person persecuted by his own country may be protected by another sovereign authority.

That "Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution" is enshrined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948. Under this and other agreements an individual may claim asylum citing prosecution in his own country for fear of persecution on grounds including race, caste, nationality, religion, political opinions and participation in any particular social group or social activities. That persons persecuted on political grounds shall have the right of asylum is enshrined in the German constitution as a basic right.