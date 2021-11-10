Visit the new DW website

political asylum

The right of asylum (the word derives from the Ancient Greek) is an ancient juridical concept, under which a person persecuted by his own country may be protected by another sovereign authority.

That "Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution" is enshrined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948. Under this and other agreements an individual may claim asylum citing prosecution in his own country for fear of persecution on grounds including race, caste, nationality, religion, political opinions and participation in any particular social group or social activities. That persons persecuted on political grounds shall have the right of asylum is enshrined in the German constitution as a basic right. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to asylum.

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Opinion: Poland-Belarus border crisis points to cynicism and hypocrisy 10.11.2021

As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
Unter07.02.2017 Einsatz seiner Hände erklärt der pensionierte deutsche Chirurg Bernd Lohmann (l) am 07.02.2017 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) zwei Frauen die Behandlung eines Kniepatienten, der von dem syrischen Arzt Afram Shamoun (2.v.l) gemimt wird. In diesem speziellen Kurs können sich Mediziner aus Krisenländern, die in Deutschland as Arzt arbeiten wollen, auf die deutsche Zulassungsprüfung vorbereiten. (Zu dpa Ärzte aus Syrien: Alles zurück auf los vom 15.02.2017) Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

How to get refugee women into the workforce 09.11.2021

Without a ready-made social network, women refugees often face hurdles in the job market, while gender inequities mean additional barriers. In the Netherlands, Iranian refugee Mona Asadi has succeeded against all odds.
+++ Achtung SPERRFRIST 7.11. 18h ++++ DW Interview mit Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel am 5.11.2021 im Bundeskanzleramt, Berlin.

Angela Merkel discusses climate change, refugees and legacy in DW interview 07.11.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reflected on climate change, refugee policy and the coronavirus pandemic in an exclusive DW interview.
PK zum neuen Brandgutachten zum Tod von Oury Jalloh in 2005, Dessau, Sachsen-Anhalt.

Oury Jalloh death: German prosecutors accused of obstructing justice 03.11.2021

A new reconstruction of the 2005 burning death of Oury Jalloh in a police cell has again underlined flaws in the official explanation. The Sierra Leonean man's family believe original investigators obstructed justice.
Usbekistan Termez | Truck drivers with potatoes imported from Aghanistan near the Uzbek city of Termez.

Afghan refugees in Uzbekistan live in uncertainty, facing deportation 03.11.2021

Rights groups say hundreds of Afghans fled to neighboring Uzbekistan to escape the Taliban. But, without official refugee status in the Central Asian country, they are vulnerable and could face deportation.

DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 02.11.2021

Fossil Fuel Fixation - Climate Refugees - That Brandy Burn
Drei Männer helfen einer Frau am 25.2.1998 in Chimbote, 403 km nördlich von Lima, den über die Ufer getretenen Fluß Nepena zu überqueren. Das Wetterphänomen El Nino hat Südamerika weiterhin fest im Griff. Besonders stark betroffen sind Ecuador, Argentinien und Peru. Im ganz Peru haben sich kleine Flüsse in reißende Ströme verwandelt. Es gab zahlreiche Tote und Verletzte. Die meisten Städte im Landesinneren sind nur per Flugzeug zu erreichen, so auch die Touristenmetropole Cusco. Lima ist dagegen bisher verschont geblieben. Es wird damit gerechnet, daß die Regenfälle bis April andauern. |

Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state 02.11.2021

If the global community doesn't act soon on global warming, hundreds of millions will have no choice but to search for better climes. The World Bank says by 2050, 200 million people could be looking for a new home.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 02.11.2021

COP26: Pleadge to reduce methane emissions by 2030 - Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state - California winemakers try to adapt to climate change

31.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants and refugees sitting inside a migration camp on the island of Kos, Greece, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. A small cargo ship carrying over 380 people, almost all migrants, has been towed to the Greek island of Kos and 375 of the passengers moved to a special migrant facility, Greece’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum has announced. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Turkish ship carrying Afghan migrants towed to Greek port 31.10.2021

The Murat 729, carrying 400 mostly Afghan migrants and refugees, sent a distress signal after its engines failed. Turkey failed to respond to a request to take back the vessel, despite a 2016 EU deal worth billions.
ARCHIV 2015 *** epa05536634 (FILE) A file image dated 25 May 2015 shows illegal Zimbabwean gold miners, Rooi Mpofu (R) and Sherphard Sibanda (L) climbing down an old rope as they enter a disused commercial gold mine to start another shift of illegal gold mining near Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. Reports on 12 September 2016 confirm an unknown number of miners are trapped underground at a shaft near this shaft after a fire broke out. The miners called 'Zama Zama's', are illegal miners who use existing air vents in disused commercial gold mines to mine for gold. Many are illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe and Lesotho. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK *** Local Caption *** 51959941 +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Refugees in South Africa stake their lives in a gamble for gold 27.10.2021

Unemployment in South Africa is extremely high. Now sheer survival needs have forced migrant workers to risk their lives prospecting for gold in disused mines.

DW Business – Africa 27.10.2021

Refugees in South Africa stake their lives in a gamble for gold - Coal trucks stuck at Mongolia-China border – Germany struggles with corporate gender balance
Das Tochterboot des Seenotrettungskreuzers Minden rettet am 10.03.2016 auf dem Mittelmeer ein Flüchtlingsboot zwischen der Türkei und der griechischen Insel Lesbos. Die Flüchtlinge werden von dem Seenotrettungskreuzer Minden aufgenommen und in den Hafen von Mitilini (Mytilini) gebracht. Die Deutsche Gesellschaft zur Rettung Schiffbrüchiger (DGzRS) und weitere nordeuropäische Seenotrettungsgesellschaften beteiligen sich an einem zeitlich befristeten internationalen Einsatz zur Rettung von Flüchtlingen in der Ägäis. Der Einsatz der Minden ist Teil der Initiative _Members assisting Members_ der International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF). In ihr sind 125 Organisationen aus 48 Ländern zusammengeschlossen. Im Rahmen des internationalen Einsatzes unterstützen die deutschen Seenotretter derzeit ihre griechischen Kollegen. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Greece: Three children and one adult die after refugee boat sinks 26.10.2021

The Greek coast guard was able to rescue 22 other passengers. Greek officials blamed Turkey for allowing refugees to attempt the dangerous crossing.
24-year-old Ali Abd Alwareth from Lebanon talks to Polish activist Klara (R) outside the Emergency State zone at the Polish-Belarusian border and waits for arrival of Border Guard patrol, October 22, 2021. - Exhausted and trapped in a cold, cruel forest, Lebanese barber Ali Abd Alwareth said he regretted his week-long bid to enter the European Union via the Belarus-Poland border. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Poland: 2 soldiers injured in clash with migrants at Belarus border 25.10.2021

The injuries were mild, officials said, in the second such scuffle in three days. Poland has drastically increased its military presence at the border with Belarus as people seek to enter the EU by the thousands.
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2021, shows German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) shaking hands with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Germany's Steinmeier calls on Pope Francis to restore church credibility 25.10.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the Catholic Church needs to be more transparent about abuse scandals. He and the pope also criticized a lack of coherent EU immigration policy with regard to refugees.
Italy - Mediterranean sea - October 18, , 2021 Mediterranean sea / Libya - Italy Sea-Watch 3 rescues 400 people from distress In 7 rescue missions e off the Libyan coast. Migrants rescued by Sea Watch rescue vessel October 18, 2021

Pope Francis urges EU not to send back rescued migrants 24.10.2021

The pontiff has pleaded countries to offer migrants rescued from the Mediterranean safe disembarkation at ports, alternatives to detention, and access to asylum.
DEU/Deutschland/Brandenburg/Gross Gastrose, 17.04.2019, Deutsch-polnische Grenze an der Neisse in Gross Gastrose (Landkreis Spree-Neisse). Ein Grenzpfahl der Bundesrepublik Deutschland steht auf dem Neissedamm.

German police stop far-right vigilante border patrols near Polish border 24.10.2021

Police in Germany have stopped dozens of armed, far-right vigilantes patrolling to stop migrants from entering Germany via the Polish border. Germany has sent hundreds of police officers to the border with Poland.
