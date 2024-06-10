Israel strikes Gaza mosque and former school

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsrael strikes Gaza mosque and former schoolTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesHalida Abbaro10/06/2024October 6, 2024According to Hamas officials, an Israeli airstrike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Gaza has killed at least 26 people. Israel said in a statement that the mosque and a former school had been targets as they were hidden Hamas command centers.https://p.dw.com/p/4lStmAdvertisement