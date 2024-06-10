  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle East crisisUkraineOktoberfest
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Israel strikes Gaza mosque and former school

Halida Abbaro
October 6, 2024

According to Hamas officials, an Israeli airstrike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Gaza has killed at least 26 people. Israel said in a statement that the mosque and a former school had been targets as they were hidden Hamas command centers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lStm
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

An older man with white hair, wearing a striped shirt, stands in the ruins of his house

Palestinian home demolitions spike in east Jerusalem

Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, the demolition of Palestinian homes has surged in occupied east Jerusalem.
ConflictsJune 25, 202404:40 min
People in an aircraft drop aid onto Gaza beaches from above

Onboard an aid airdrop mission in Gaza

DW's Tania Krämer went along with a crew on a mission to drop aid into the beleaguered Gaza Strip.
ConflictsApril 1, 202403:52 min
Ayman Mghamis, in a refugee camp, speaks to the camera about the Gaza war

Gaza: From isolation to uncertainty of survival

A Palestinian rapper struggles to come to terms with fearing for his life and that of his family as the war continues.
ConflictsMarch 27, 202404:08 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Protesters hold signs and Palestinian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, ahead of the October 7 attack anniversary, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Berlin, Germany. One sign reads "Stop bombing Gaza."

Worldwide anti-war rallies ahead of October 7 anniversary

Protesters at anti-war demonstrations around the world called for a cease-fire in both Gaza and Lebanon.
ConflictsOctober 6, 202401:34 min
Men run for cover after an Israeli strike on the Mreijeh neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israel carries out more strikes on Beirut

Israel's ongoing airstrikes on Lebanon's capital have shattered the city's health care system, Lebanese authorities say.
ConflictsOctober 5, 202401:57 min
A view of Beirut at night, several major explosions seen and smoke

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, southern Lebanon

According to reports, the attacks targeted an underground bunker where a Hezbollah meeting was taking place.
ConflictsOctober 4, 202402:01 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte seen at a ceremony to mark the end of Jens Stoltenberg's term as head of the alliance

Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202402:42 min
DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Why is the West hesitating?
ConflictsSeptember 19, 202426:04 min
DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202442:34 min
Show more