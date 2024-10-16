US sends warning letter to Israel over Gaza aid

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesUS sends warning letter to Israel over Gaza aidTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNita Blake-Persen10/16/2024October 16, 2024The United States has told Israel it has 30 days to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza — or it risks losing US military assistance. The warning comes as Israeli forces have continued to intensify their bombardment of northern Gaza.https://p.dw.com/p/4lrQaAdvertisement