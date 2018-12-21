 Multiple deaths in Kabul, Afghanistan after militant attack on government compound | News | DW | 24.12.2018

News

Multiple deaths in Kabul, Afghanistan after militant attack on government compound

Militants have killed at least 28 people in an hours-long assault on a government compound. No group has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack that involved a suicide bombing and a hostage situation.

Flames rise from a government building after an explosion and attack by gunmen in Kabul.

At least 28 people, mostly government employees, were killed during a coordinated militant raid on a government building in Kabul on Monday, Afghan authorities said.

More than 20 others were wounded in the seven-hour standoff with police, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The brazen assault began in the afternoon when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a car outside the public works ministry. Within minutes of the powerful explosion three gunmen, armed with assault rifles and explosive devises, stormed the building of the National Authority for Disabled People and Martyrs' Families and took civilians hostage.

Afghan security forces evacuated more than 350 employees even as they engaged in a gun battle with the militants. Witnesses reported hearing at least five explosions as police and gunmen traded fire.

Police cordoned off the area as they went carefully from room to room and floor to floor to secure the building. All three gunmen were killed.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban militant group has carried out several attacks on government buildings in the past.

US troops withdrawal

This latest attack comes just days after reports that US President Donald Trump was planning to withdraw half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan. Trump has already announced that US troops in Syria would be withdrawn.

The US troops currently make up the bulk of the Resolute Support mission to train and advise Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and Islamic State (IS) militants.

More than 2,400 US troops have died in the 17-year-old war — the longest conflict in US history. At least 100,000 Afghans have died.

ap/jm (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


