Afghan electoral body invalidates all votes in Kabul

All votes cast in Kabul during the October parliamentary election are invalid, Afghanistan's Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) announced on Thursday.

The IECC cited 25 reasons for annulling the results in the capital, including fraud and mismanagement during the conduct of the October 20 poll. The Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) has not commented.

More than a month since the vote official results from the election have only been anounced for only 14 of Afghanistan's 33 provinces, casting a shadow over the credibility of an election process that was marred by violence and allegations of fraud.

The invalidation of votes in Kabul comes as Afghanistan prepares for presidential elections in April amid a deteriorating security situation and nascent talks between the United States and Taliban to end the 17-year war.

