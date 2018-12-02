 Afghan electoral body invalidates all votes in Kabul | News | DW | 06.12.2018

News

Afghan electoral body invalidates all votes in Kabul

An Afghanistan electoral commission has labeled all votes cast in Kabul from October's parliamentary election invalid.

Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

All votes cast in Kabul during the October parliamentary election are invalid, Afghanistan's Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) announced on Thursday.

The IECC cited 25 reasons for annulling the results in the capital, including fraud and mismanagement during the conduct of the October 20 poll. The Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) has not commented.

Read more: Why are Afghan officials not announcing election results?

More than a month since the vote official results from the election have only been anounced for only 14 of Afghanistan's 33 provinces, casting a shadow over the credibility of an election process that was marred by violence and allegations of fraud.

The invalidation of votes in Kabul comes as Afghanistan prepares for presidential elections in April amid a deteriorating security situation and nascent talks between the United States and Taliban to end the 17-year war.

More to come...

 

