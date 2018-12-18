US to withdraw 'significant' number of troops from Afghanistan: reports

After announcing the complete withdrawal of US troops from Syria, the US looks set to substantially withdraw from Afghanistan. It has been continually embroiled in a conflict there since invading in 2001.
US President Donald Trump will likely withdraw a large contingent of US troops from Afghanistan, US officials told media outlets on Thursday.
There are 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan, thousands of whom will be withdrawn, officials told AFP and Reuters news agencies. The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 7,000 troops would be removed.
"That decision has been made. There will be a significant withdrawal," an official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Shortly after two unnamed officials spoke to Reuters, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced he was resigning.
The withdrawal of the troops from Syria and Afghanistan could have monumental repurcussions for the region.
The decision runs counter to the advice of Trump's senior security and military advisors. It was only earlier this year that Trump commited thousands of new troops to Afghanistan, where the Taliban have made major gains and have been slaughtering local forces in the thousands. This decision could hamper peace efforts with the Taliban.
More than 2,400 US forces have died in the 17-year-old war. At least 100,000 Afghans have died in the conflict.
