Germany sees drop in asylum claims in 2018

The number of people seeking asylum in Germany has plummeted since the height of the refugee crisis. Claims peaked at 722,000 in 2016 after a wave of arrivals from the Middle East.
German government figures to be unveiled Wednesday show that 174,000 asylum applications were made between January and November 2018 — a 16 percent drop from the previous year.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is set to present the federal asylum data, along with the government's 2016-17 migration report, in Berlin on Wednesday.
The refugee crisis that escalated in 2015 led to a peak of 722,000 asylum applications being lodged in Germany in 2016, according to RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND), which has seen the report. In 2017, asylum claims dropped to 198,000.
The report also says that around 1.5 million people moved to Germany in 2017 — significantly less than in previous years. Sixty seven percent of arrivals came from another European country.
nm/rt (AFP, dpa)
