 Germany sees drop in asylum claims in 2018 | News | DW | 23.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany sees drop in asylum claims in 2018

The number of people seeking asylum in Germany has plummeted since the height of the refugee crisis. Claims peaked at 722,000 in 2016 after a wave of arrivals from the Middle East.

Refugees in Germany

German government figures to be unveiled Wednesday show that 174,000 asylum applications were made between January and November 2018 — a 16 percent drop from the previous year.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is set to present the federal asylum data, along with the government's 2016-17 migration report, in Berlin on Wednesday.

Read moreGermany deports record number of refugees to other EU states

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

Refugee workers in Germany

The refugee crisis that escalated in 2015 led to a peak of 722,000 asylum applications being lodged in Germany in 2016, according to RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND), which has seen the report. In 2017, asylum claims dropped to 198,000.

The report also says that around 1.5 million people moved to Germany in 2017 — significantly less than in previous years. Sixty seven percent of arrivals came from another European country.

Read moreA Syrian fairy tale in Germany

Watch video 26:04
Now live
26:04 mins.

Made in Germany - Newcomers to Germany

nm/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
 

DW recommends

Germany deports record number of refugees to other EU states

Most of the asylum-seekers that were deported were sent to Italy. The deportations follow the EU's Dublin III rule, which states that applications must be processed in the first country of arrival. (21.01.2019)  

Love and tolerance: A Syrian fairy tale in Germany

Hanan and Huda Othman have made it. Despite dealing with prejudice in Syria for their different religions, the couple is now enjoying the freedom and independence it always dreamed of — in northern Germany. (05.01.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Refugee workers in Germany  

Made in Germany - Newcomers to Germany  

Related content

Deutschland - Asylantenheim - Migration

Germany deports record number of refugees to other EU states 21.01.2019

Most of the asylum-seekers that were deported were sent to Italy. The deportations follow the EU's Dublin III rule, which states that applications must be processed in the first country of arrival.

Abschiebung Abschiebeflüge

Deportation laws in Germany — what you need to know 03.01.2019

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for harsher deportation laws after asylum-seekers attacked pedestrians in Bavaria. So far, who gets deported — and who makes that call — is a complex matter.

Deutschland Symbolbild Abschiebung

Afghanistan sends deported asylum-seeker back to Germany 10.01.2019

The government of Afghanistan has denied entry to a failed asylum-seeker deported by Germany. The Afghans say the man was turned back at the border as per agreement with the German government because he's mentally ill.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 