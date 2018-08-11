 Wrongful deportation: Afghan asylum-seeker returns to Germany | News | DW | 12.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Wrongful deportation: Afghan asylum-seeker returns to Germany

A young Afghan asylum-seeker, wrongfully deported from Germany in July, has been brought back from Afghanistan. His case is the latest in a series of wrongful deportations.

Nasibullah arrives back in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

An asylum-seeker who was wrongfully deported from Germany to Afghanistan was flown back to Berlin on Sunday, according to the federal police.

His case was the latest in a series of deportation mishaps in Germany.

The 20-year-old Afghan man was one of 69 people deported on a charter flight from Munich at the start of July. The man, whose initial asylum request was rejected in April 2017, had been waiting on a decision on his appeal before an administrative court in the German town of Greifswald, and should not legally have been deported.

His case came to light two weeks after the deportation. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) has admitted there was a "procedural error."

"I'm happy to be back in Germany. I hope I may stay here, and I thank you for your great support," the man, identified under Germany's privacy laws only as Nasibullah S., told Norddeutscher Rundfunk shortly after his arrival at Berlin's Tegel Airport.

Watch video 02:34
Now live
02:34 mins.

Building a life despite deportation threat

Other recent cases of wrongful deportation

The accused bin Laden body guard

Islamist Sami A. was deported to his native Tunisia in July after nearly two decades in Germany. He was accused of once being a bodyguard to Osama bin Laden. But German law forbids deportation to countries where people may face torture or abuse. A faxed order blocking his deportation was overlooked and he was sent to Tunisia where authorities refused to send him back.

Read more: Tunisians, Germans split over deportation of suspected bin Laden bodyguard

The Ukrainian carer

Ukrainian aged-carer Svitlana K. and her family from the war-ridden city of Donetsk were deported in July. But a judge later overturned this ruling on the basis that she was a midway through a training course on aged-care. Germany is facing a drastic shortage of carers.

Read more: 'Who will look after us?' — Germany's ailing elderly care system

The Chinese Uighur

In April, a 22-year-old asylum-seeker from China was wrongfully deported after a faxed court ruling failed to reach local authorities in Bavaria. His lawyer later said he had not heard from his client since his deportation. A member of the mostly Muslim Uighur minority, he faces cultural and religious repression.

Read more: Germany expels Uighur asylum seeker to China 'in error'

The Afghan soldier

In December, a 24-year-old Afghan identified as Haschmatullah F. was brought back to Germany after being wrongfully deported three months earlier. He said he was threatened by the Taliban and almost killed because he worked with the Americans as a soldier. On his return, a court granted him a three-year residence permit and permission to work in Germany.

aw/cmk (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP, epd)

  • nose of aiplane with airbridge

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    By the planeload

    On September 12, 2017, a flight left Germany's Düsseldorf airport for Afghanistan, carrying 15 rejected asylum seekers in what is the first group deportation to the country since a deadly car bomb blast near the German embassy in Kabul in late May. The opposition Greens and Left party slammed the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan as "cynical."

  • A young man holding documents

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Fighting for a chance

    In March 2017, high school students in Cottbus made headlines with a campaign to save three Afghan classmates from deportation. They demonstrated, collected signatures for a petition and raised money for an attorney to contest the teens' asylum rejections - safe in the knowledge that their friends, among them Wali (above), can not be deported as long as proceedings continue.

  • demonstrators hold placards

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    'Kabul is not safe'

    "Headed toward deadly peril," this sign reads at a demonstration in Munich airport in February. Protesters often show up at German airports where the deportations take place. Several collective deportations left Germany in December 2016, and between January and May 2017. Protesters believe that Afghanistan is too dangerous for refugees to return.

  • Badam Haidari

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    From Würzburg to Kabul

    Badam Haidari, in his mid-30s, spent seven years in Germany before he was deported to Afghanistan in January 2017. He had previously worked for USAID in Afghanistan and fled the Taliban, whom he still fears years later – hoping that he will be able to return to Germany after all.

  • Hindu temple

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Persecuted minorities

    In January of the same year, officials deported Afghan Hindu Samir Narang from Hamburg, where he had lived with his family for four years. Afghanistan, the young man told German public radio, "is not safe." Minorities from Afghanistan who return because asylum is denied face religious persecution in the Muslim country. Deportation to Afghanistan is "life-threatening" to Samir, says change.org.

  • People walking out of the airport in sunshine

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Reluctant returnees

    Rejected asylum seekers deported from Germany to Kabul, with 20 euros in their pockets from the German authorities to tide them over at the start, can turn to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance. Funded by the German Foreign Office, members of the IPSO international psychosocial organization counsel the returnees.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How do deportations work in Germany?

The case of the suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. and the suicide of a recent deportee have put Germany's complex deportation system under yet more scrutiny. So how does it work? DW explains. (16.07.2018)  

How Elin Ersson and other European activists derail deportations

Activists trying to stop deportations, like 21-year-old Elin Ersson, are going so far as to prevent flights from taking off. Ersson's video on board a plane went viral, but she's not the first to use this tactic. (27.07.2018)  

Bavaria to build deportation center in former Air Berlin hangar at Munich Airport: report

Air Berlin's former hangar at Munich Airport will soon host a deportation center, according to a Spiegel report. Bavaria's government is ramping up its push for deportation ahead of a state election. (05.08.2018)  

Germany expels Uighur asylum seeker to China 'in error'

Authorities have reportedly deported a Uighur man to China due to an administrative error. Authorities in Bavaria say they regret "infringing the rights" of the man, who had arranged an immigration meeting in April. (06.08.2018)  

Germany: Mistakenly deported Afghan asylum-seeker to return soon

The 20-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker had filed a complaint against the rejection of his asylum application in Germany. He was wrongfully deported while his appeal was still ongoing. (04.08.2018)  

Tunisians, Germans split over deportation of suspected bin Laden bodyguard

Last week Germany deported terrorist suspect Sami A. to Tunisia, but a court has ordered he be returned out of concern for his safety. The case has divided citizens and politicians alike in both countries. (19.07.2018)  

Germany to bring back mistakenly deported Afghan asylum seeker

German authorities have admitted to wrongfully deporting an Afghan asylum seeker while his appeal was still ongoing. Germany's migration office said it was taking steps to assure the 20-year-old's return. (18.07.2018)  

'Who will look after us?' — Germany's ailing elderly care system

As Germany's elderly population continues to grow, its under-staffed old age care system is struggling to keep up. Chancellor Angela Merkel recently made good on a campaign pledge and visited a nursing home in Paderborn. (16.07.2018)  

Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

Mid-December 2016 saw the first collective deportation of 34 rejected Afghan asylum seekers from Germany to Kabul – the first of many. Germany halted the flights in late May 2017, but has now restarted them. (12.09.2017)  

WWW links

NDR

Nach Abschiebung: Afghane sicher in Berlin gelandet

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Building a life despite deportation threat  

Related content

NRW will über Weihnachten nicht abschieben

Germany: Mistakenly deported Afghan asylum-seeker to return soon 04.08.2018

The 20-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker had filed a complaint against the rejection of his asylum application in Germany. He was wrongfully deported while his appeal was still ongoing.

Activist Elin Ersson defends her actions 02.08.2018

Elin Ersson made headlines when she staged a one-woman protest aboard a plane about to take off from Gothenburg. She refused to take her seat, so she could stop the deportation of an asylum-seeker to Afghanistan. DW caught up with the young activist.

Deutschland Flüchtlinge Protest gegen Abschiebung

Germany to bring back mistakenly deported Afghan asylum seeker 18.07.2018

German authorities have admitted to wrongfully deporting an Afghan asylum seeker while his appeal was still ongoing. Germany's migration office said it was taking steps to assure the 20-year-old's return.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 