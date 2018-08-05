 Germany expels Uighur asylum seeker to China ′in error′ | News | DW | 06.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany expels Uighur asylum seeker to China 'in error'

Authorities have reportedly deported a Uighur man to China due to an administrative error. Authorities in Bavaria say they regret "infringing the rights" of the man who had arranged an immigration meeting in April.

Young men outside the Federal Office for Migrants and Refugees in Berlin (2017) (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

Authorities in the German state of Bavaria told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) on Monday they had mistakenly deported an asylum seeker from China's Uighur minority due to an administrative error.

The broadcaster reported that officials had been scheduled to meet the asylum seeker for an asylum interview in early April but did not receive a fax from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) notifying them of the meeting. The 22-year-old was put on a flight to Beijing on April 3.

Read more: How do deportations work in Germany?

The man's lawyer Leo Borgmann told BR he has had no news from his client since the deportation. "There is no sign of life. We fear that he has been detained."

China's Uighur minority has historically faced a raft of restrictions imposed on them by Beijing that people of the majority Han ethnicity don't have to face. These include restricted access to acquiring a passport, being forced to register when staying at hotels, and allowing authorities to randomly check their mobile phones for suspicious content.   

Read more: German girl’s murder highlights asylum system flaws         

  • BAMF head office in Nuremberg (picture alliance/dpa/Geisler-Fotopress)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Corruption scandal at BAMF

    On April 20, 2018, a number of employees at the regional BAMF office in Bremen were accused of having illegally accepted hundreds of asylum applicants between 2013 and 2017, mainly from Iraq's Yazidi community. Bremen public prosecutors announced that six people, including the former director of the Bremen BAMF office, were under investigation for alleged corruption in about 1,200 cases.

  • Steffen Seibert (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Damage control

    Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reacted swiftly to the allegations, saying it would be wrong to speculate on what consequences the incident could have for the BAMF immigration offices. He said that the "extremely serious allegations" would first have to be resolved. The BAMF scandal could be a major embarrassment to Chancellor Merkel's open-door policy to refugees.

  • BAMF office in Braunschweig (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    The plot thickens

    A few weeks into the scandal, German media reported that 13 further regional BAMF branches were going to be subject to checks regarding their approval of asylum applications. The branches had apparently come under scrutiny for showing noticeable differences in the number of asylum applications accepted or rejected in comparison to other offices. Some 8,000 applications will have to be re-checked.

  • Jutta Cordt (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    BAMF head under fire

    A month into the scandal, details emerged that BAMF had been informed about the possible improprieties in Bremen earlier than thought, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported. The irregularities were reportedly flagged back in February 2017. In the light of the growing scandal, BAMF head Jutta Cordt announced that some 18,000 asylum decisions made in Bremen since 2000 now had to be re-checked.

  • German interior minister Horst Seehofer (picture alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Seehofer to face parliamentary committee

    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer meanwhile confirmed that he would testify before a special meeting of the Bundestag internal affairs committee to be convened at the request of the Green Party. The committee hopes to avoid a full-blown parliamentary investigation, which two other opposition parties — the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the center-right FDP — are calling for.

  • Former German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schreiber)

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Man of the hour

    This might be the man who would have to answer some serious questions if a comprehensive parliamentary inquiry should be launched. Thomas de Maiziere was Germany's interior minister until the beginning of the year, overseeing the management of asylum application at the height of the refugee crisis. De Maiziere, an ally of Merkel's, criticized the shortcomings of the assessment system in the past.

  • BAMF office in Bremen

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Stripped of authority

    On May 23, the German Interior Ministry prohibited the regional BAMF office in Bremen from deciding whether individual refugees will be given asylum in the country. Seehofer said an internal BAMF report had shown that "legal regulations and internal policies" had been "disregarded" at the center.

  • A german police officer

    German asylum scandal: A timeline

    Federal Police join probe

    The city of Bremen has said Germany's Federal Criminal Police are now part of the inquiry into the wide-ranging corruption. The decision came after a crisis meeting on the scandal surrounding the city's asylum procedure for refugees.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


BAMF mistakes

Last month, BAMF admitted that it had wrongfully deported a 20-year-old Afghan asylum seeker — even though his legal appeal against expulsion was ongoing — and that it was taking "the necessary steps" to ensure his timely return. 

Also in July, a German court ordered that a man who allegedly worked as a bodyguard for Osama bin Laden be returned to Germany only hours after his deportation to Tunisia, saying the expulsion was illegal as he risks torture there.     

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

kw/rc (AFP, DPA)

DW recommends

German girl’s murder highlights asylum system flaws

The murder of a 14-year-old girl, allegedly by a rejected asylum-seeker, raises explosive questions about Germany's refugee system. The crime reveals serious shortcomings in how those seeking asylum are dealt with. (10.06.2018)  

How do deportations work in Germany?

The case of the suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. and the suicide of a recent deportee have put Germany's complex deportation system under yet more scrutiny. So how does it work? DW explains. (16.07.2018)  

Germany to bring back mistakenly deported Afghan asylum seeker

German authorities have admitted to wrongfully deporting an Afghan asylum seeker while his appeal was still ongoing. Germany's migration office said it was taking steps to assure the 20-year-old's return. (18.07.2018)  

German asylum scandal: A timeline

Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) is under fire over allegations that officials in some branches may have accepted bribes in exchange for granting asylum. Thousands of cases will be re-examined. (22.05.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

NRW will über Weihnachten nicht abschieben

Germany: Mistakenly deported Afghan asylum-seeker to return soon 04.08.2018

The 20-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker had filed a complaint against the rejection of his asylum application in Germany. He was wrongfully deported while his appeal was still ongoing.

Schlauchboot Mittelmeer-Flüchtlinge Italien Symbolbild

Opinion: Anchor centers are shipwrecks of EU migration policy 01.08.2018

Their names sound nice: "Anchor centers" and "disembarkation platforms." But these camps for asylum-seekers that the EU wants to set up are supposed to deter migration — though they won't work, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

Activist Elin Ersson defends her actions 02.08.2018

Elin Ersson made headlines when she staged a one-woman protest aboard a plane about to take off from Gothenburg. She refused to take her seat, so she could stop the deportation of an asylum-seeker to Afghanistan. DW caught up with the young activist.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 