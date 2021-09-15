Minorities

Women and indigenous communities often suffer greatly from the consequences of climate change. What can be done to protect them and their ways of life?

Climate change can been seen and felt all over the world, but some countries and communities are hit harder than others. It is often poorer sections of society that suffer most, particularly women, children and indigenous groups who have fewer opportunities to protect themselves. Therefore, it is very important to actively include them in climate protection, through measures such as equal opportunities for women, strengthening of their rights and tackling poverty. Many countries and communities have already acknowledged this and are working towards the eradication of inequality.