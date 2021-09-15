Visit the new DW website

Minorities

Women and indigenous communities often suffer greatly from the consequences of climate change. What can be done to protect them and their ways of life?

Climate change can been seen and felt all over the world, but some countries and communities are hit harder than others. It is often poorer sections of society that suffer most, particularly women, children and indigenous groups who have fewer opportunities to protect themselves. Therefore, it is very important to actively include them in climate protection, through measures such as equal opportunities for women, strengthening of their rights and tackling poverty. Many countries and communities have already acknowledged this and are working towards the eradication of inequality.

DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Key Visual

Environmental justice: Why civil rights and protecting the planet go hand-in-hand 15.09.2021

When environmental disasters strike, those already discriminated against can be hit hardest. But marginalized communities can also set a model for resilience.

Die Chilenische Araukarie (Araucaria araucana) gehört zu den ältesten Baumfamilien der Welt. Die Spezies existierte bereits zu Zeiten der Dinosaurier. Die Baumriesen werden bis zu 50 Meter hoch und sie können ein Alter von bis zu 2.000 Jahren erreichen.

Can ecotourism help preserve Chile's Pehuenche way of life? 15.09.2021

Isaac Huenchunao wants to safeguard the future of his culture by bringing in tourist dollars. Can a people who have lost so much to foreign invasion welcome outsiders to their Andean home?
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Women

Women building dreams: Sustainable livelihoods on Colombia's Pacific coast 13.09.2021

Afro-Colombian women on the Pacific coast have faced violence, conflict and the ecological fallout of mining and illegal logging. Now they're working together to protect their rich environment. 
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Disabilities

Climate protesters with disabilities get creative 07.09.2021

People with disabilities can be particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change — so why shouldn't they be at the forefront of climate activism?
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Roma

Living in a sea of trash: Roma fight environmental racism in Romania 05.09.2021

Roma communities driven from Romania's booming city of Cluj-Napoca say the authorities treat them like human garbage. Pollution from a nearby landfill is damaging their health.

Members of Syria's top jihadist group the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance, led by al-Qaeda's former Syria affiliate, parade with their flags and those of the Taliban's declared Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan through the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on August 20, 2021. - The armed group that formally broke ties with al-Qaeda years ago is considered to be the most prominent jihadist group in Syria after a decade of war. HTS controls nearly half of the Idlib region -- the last remaining opposition bastion in Syria -- alongside other less influential groups. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid Taliban takeover, climate change could drive conflict 30.08.2021

The past 30 years have brought flood, drought and hunger to Afghanistan. With the Taliban sweeping to power, many within and outside of the country wonder how to deal with looming climate disaster.
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild LGBTQ

Community gardening helps queer Ugandans heal from trauma 26.08.2021

LGBTQ+ activists in Kampala are using sustainable agriculture to survive crisis and social exclusion. 
DW Infofilm Indigene Völker - Pfeiffen

Indigenous peoples and their knowledge of nature 06.08.2021

Indigenous peoples can be found all over the world. Many suffer discrimination. A lot of indigenous people still live according to ancient traditions – and they also speak countless languages.
Einmal in der Woche trifft sich der Sparclub. Er vergibt Mikrokredite, meist an Frauen. Ort/Zeit: Kenya, Juni 2021 Urheber: DW/Edwin Gikonyo Kariuki (Screenshots)

Kenyan women take charge to protect nature during the climate crisis 15.07.2021

Northern Kenya's herders are feeling the effects of climate change. It's hotter, drier and clashes over water are common. Habiba Tadicha is fighting for a better future for her community.

ACHTUNG: Nur zur mit Global Ideas abgesprochenen Berichterstattung! *** Local Aboriginal man protesting. 27th May 2020 Numbucca State Forest (c) Calumn Hockey (permission below-at end of this email)

Australia: Aboriginal protesters defend ancient forest against logging 02.07.2020

Having escaped Australia's devasting fires at the turn of this year, old-growth forest in New South Wales is now under threat from loggers. But the cultural custodians of the land are fighting back.

March 1, 2012 - La Rumorosa, Baja California, Mexico - March 02, 2012 La Rumorosa, Baja CA, Mexico Q&A profile of David Munoz Andrade, director of the Baja California state electricity commission, at their wind power operation in La Rumorosa. Mandatory photo credit: Peggy Peattie/U-T San Diego/ZUMA Press; Copyright U-T San Diego PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAs44_ March 1 2012 La Rumorosa Baja California Mexico March 02 2012 La Rumorosa Baja Approx Mexico Q&A Profiles of David Munoz Andrade Director of The Baja California State Electricity Commission AT their Wind Power Operation in La Rumorosa Mandatory Photo Credit Peggy Peattie U T San Diego Zuma Press Copyright U T San Diego PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAs44_

Is Mexico's wind sector repeating fossil fuels' mistakes? 19.05.2020

Communities in Oaxaca say they were hoodwinked into approving wind parks that pollute their land. As another development looms, they're hoping a legal injunction puts power back in their hands.
Indigenous Misak people in traditional clothing Copyright: Katja Döhne

Colombia: Young, Indigenous people fight to preserve their culture 24.03.2020

The Misak community in western Colombia wants to preserve its ancestors' traditions and horticultural knowledge while responding to ongoing deforestation in the region.
Achtung: Nur im Zusammenhang mit Global Ideas Berichterstattung benutzen! *** 12/07/2019 UK Young birdwatcher Mya-Rose Craig uses her platform to promote diversity in conservation. She has been birdwatching with her family since she was a baby.

UK's 'Birdgirl' a voice for equality and against racism in conservation 06.03.2020

How a UK teenager has become one of the world's top young birdwatchers and an advocate for more diversity of people in conservation and environmental activism.
CD Maharashtra Drought Migration - DW 05 Pushpa Sadgar, 29, stands in her field in Hatkarwadi village with one her chickens. Half of them died this summer due to the heatwave which hit Maharashtra before the onset of monsoon. ++++++++ All of the photographs sent as part of this story (CD Maharashtra Drought Migration - DW 01 – 12) were taken by myself, Catherine Davison, in July 2019, in the districts of Beed and Latur, Maharashtra, India. Declaration below: I hereby declare that I took this photograph and am giving DW the right to use it online, including social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online and in social media. Signed: Catherine Davison

India's ghost villages: Food and water scarcity forcing many to leave 06.08.2019

Prolonged droughts and crop failures are causing some Indian villages to empty. For the women and elderly left behind, it's a struggle. As temperatures continue to rise, there's little hope their loved ones will return.
Im Bild: Children in Florencia, the capital city of the department with the most deforestation in Colombia, join the global strike called by Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for future movement. Copyright: Carolina Mila

Colombia's youth fighting for the Amazon — in the courts and on the streets 18.07.2019

When young Colombian activists won a historic lawsuit against their government, they thought the rainforest was saved. A year later, they're piling on the pressure to see their leaders act on the ruling.
Ecuador Stadtgarten / DW Urban Farming - in Quito ernähren die Erzeugnisse aus 4000 Gärten tausende arme Menschen.

The gardens of Quito: Urban farming in one of the world's highest cities 19.03.2019

From farming on roof terraces to larger plots, urban gardens in Quito, Ecuador, are creating jobs and improving food security.
