  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ReligionSyria

Syrian minorities wary of HTS's promises of inclusivity

Jessica Saltz
December 13, 2024

Syria's new leaders, the rebel group HTS, have been seeking to moderate their rhetoric and distance themselves from their jihadist past. They've promised to respect Syria's cultural and religious diversity, but some minority groups remain skeptical.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o6cH
Skip next section More on Religion from Middle East

More on Religion from Middle East

Bethlehem vor Weihnachten 2021

Omicron dashes Bethlehem's Christmas hopes

As the omicron variant spreads, Bethlehem's residents get ready for a muted holiday season.
ReligionDecember 21, 202102:06 min
Skip next section More on Religion from around the world

More on Religion from around the world

external

GirlZOffMute – Gambia: Can Muslim teens be models?

Islam and modelling
ReligionJuly 17, 202402:08 min
Videostill of host George Okach standing in front of a collage of a painting of Jesus and a photo of a mosque

Ramadan and Lent share fasting, other similarities

Religious fasting is a spiritual practice that unites Muslims, Christians and many other faiths all over the world.
ReligionMarch 11, 202402:09 min
Nigerian pastor TB Joshua speaks during a New Year's memorial service in 2014

Can faith and justice coexist in African churches?

African pastors have been accused of abuse, graft and murder. Will there be justice for their victims?
ReligionJanuary 22, 202402:56 min
Show more