Bavaria to build deportation center in former Air Berlin hangar at Munich Airport: report

The Bavarian state government wants to build a deportation and detention center in Air Berlin's old hangar at Munich Airport, German news magazine Spiegel reported on Saturday.



The reported plans come as Bavaria's ruling CSU party present a hard-line stance on refugees ahead of a state election in October.

The planned center

According to the report:

the hangar of the bankrupt Air Berlin will be converted into a deportation prison.

the center will also hold people who have applied for asylum in another European Union country and have already been rejected there.

Bavaria's Interior Ministry is still developing the "necessary conceptual foundations" to hold people long enough to establish their identity, possibly exceeding the maximum legal detention period.

Push for deportation: The CSU has been pressuring their national coalition partners to allow them greater control over deportation. To this end it has opened a series of trial "anchor" centers meant to speed up the processing and eventual deportation of asylum-seekers.

Spare hangar: The airport real estate opened up after the buyout of an insolvent Air Berlin by Lufthansa last year.

Needs backing of EU partners: For deportations of asylum-seekers to EU nations where they are registered, the support of those nations is still required. This is subject to ongoing negotiations.

