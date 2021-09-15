  1. Skip to content
Riegert Bernd Kommentarbild App

Bernd Riegert

Foreign correspondent for over 15 years in Europe and the US with a focus on migration, security policies and financial policies.

Europe and its unique union is Bernd's passion. How does the EU work? Does it at all and if so why? How are people affected by this unique political experiment? And what does the rest of the world say?

Bernd Riegert covered the fall of the wall in Berlin, witnessed 9/11 in Washington, D.C. and the enlargement of the EU in 2004. From the Conclave in Rom, to a refugee camp in Greece, from the summit of the presidents with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, to terror attacks in Brussels: To be where people talk and major things happen, is Bernd's main journalistic goal. As a correspondent in Brussels, he explains abstract policies and debunks myths about the EU, to show how the EU really works and where it might be headed in the future.

Featured stories by Bernd Riegert

Ursula von der Leyen addressing the EU Parlament

The EU's spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak

The goals of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are ambitious. But most needed are concrete steps.
Riegert Bernd Kommentarbild App
Bernd Riegert
Commentary
Politics
September 15, 2021
Stories by Bernd Riegert

An oil refinery in Moscow

EU aims at Kremlin's cash with oil price cap

EU aims at Kremlin's cash with oil price cap

The European Union is joining the Group of Seven in implementing a price cap on crude oil from Russia.
Conflicts
October 7, 2022
Image of four 100-euro notes

Germany's 'double whammy' not a blueprint for EU

Germany's 'double whammy' not a blueprint for EU

Germany's recent €200 billion national economic rescue package cannot be a model for the whole of the EU.
Riegert Bernd Kommentarbild App
Bernd Riegert
Commentary
Politics
October 4, 2022
Giorgia Meloni, gesturing as she speaks into a microphone while wearing a white dress

Who is Giorgia Meloni, the star of the Italian far right?

Who is Giorgia Meloni, the star of the Italian far right?

Meloni campaigned with "Italy and Italian people first!" Her critics warn she is flirting with Italy's fascist history.
Politics
September 26, 2022
Giorgia Meloni's face on an election campaign poster on the back of a bus

Italy expected to swing right in Sunday's vote

Italy expected to swing right in Sunday's vote

A center-right populist coalition under Giorgia Meloni looks set to win the Italian election. Should Europe be afraid?
Politics
September 24, 2022
A street in Weimar with reduced lighting in response to the energy crisis

EU aims to curb energy prices

EU aims to curb energy prices

European energy ministers are expected to agree on Friday to a plan to fight surging electricity and gas prices.
Politics
September 8, 2022
Russian tourists have their passport checked at the Nuijamaa border crossing, Finland

EU split on visa ban for Russians

EU split on visa ban for Russians

It’s unlikely that the EU's foreign ministers will issue a complete travel ban, but other restrictions are possible.
Politics
August 29, 2022
