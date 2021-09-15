Bernd Riegert
Foreign correspondent for over 15 years in Europe and the US with a focus on migration, security policies and financial policies.
Europe and its unique union is Bernd's passion. How does the EU work? Does it at all and if so why? How are people affected by this unique political experiment? And what does the rest of the world say?
Bernd Riegert covered the fall of the wall in Berlin, witnessed 9/11 in Washington, D.C. and the enlargement of the EU in 2004. From the Conclave in Rom, to a refugee camp in Greece, from the summit of the presidents with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, to terror attacks in Brussels: To be where people talk and major things happen, is Bernd's main journalistic goal. As a correspondent in Brussels, he explains abstract policies and debunks myths about the EU, to show how the EU really works and where it might be headed in the future.