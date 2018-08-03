Germany: Mistakenly deported Afghan asylum-seeker to return soon

An Afghan asylum-seeker, who was mistakenly deported by German authorities, could return to the country in the coming days, German news outlet Spiegel Online has reported.

All the necessary documents have been prepared to ensure a smooth return of the asylum-seeker, Spiegel reported, citing government sources.

Nasibullah S., who had been living in a migrant shelter in Neubrandenburg in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, was deported along with 68 other Afghans back to Kabul last month, although the legal proceedings surrounding his asylum case were still ongoing.

The 20-year-old, whose initial asylum request was rejected in April 2017, had been waiting on a decision on his appeal before an administrative court in the German town of Greifswald.

According to Spiegel, Nasibullah S. has been kept in a safe place near Kabul for the past few days by the German Foreign Office.

First to Pakistan

He is expected to first fly to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, where the German Embassy will issue him a valid visa for the onward journey to Germany, Spiegel said.

The cost of Nasibullah S.' return journey will be borne by Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), which has admitted to his wrongful deportation.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is looking after the logistics for the journey.

ap/cmk (AFP)

Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

