US: Trump confirms pause on Canada, Mexico tariffs

02/04/2025 February 4, 2025 EU will respond 'firmly' if targeted 'unfairly' by US — von der Leyen

European leaders warned that US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on the EU risked sparking a trade war that would harm consumers on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as strengthen China's hand.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was aware of "potential challenges" in Transatlantic trade relations.

"When targeted unfairly or arbitrarily, the European Union will respond firmly," von der Leyen said following an informal gathering of EU leaders in Brussels.

She said EU leaders wanted to be pragmatic, engage early, discuss and negotiate with the United States, as a way of averting trade tensions.

"The debate today in the room was about the principle, first of all, be prepared. And I can only say we are prepared," she told a news conference.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said if the US and Europe embarked upon a trade war "then the one laughing on the side is China."

Trump said on Sunday the EU was next in line following his decision to impose sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, before pausing the measures on Mexico and Canada on Monday.

"It will definitely happen with the European Union. I can tell you that because they've really taken advantage of us," Trump told reporters on Sunday.

"They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products. They take almost nothing and we take everything from them."