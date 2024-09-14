  1. Skip to content
Dharvi Vaid

Reporter and news writer based in New Delhi

A graduate of conflict prevention and peacebuilding, Dharvi likes to focus on conflicts and defense in South Asia.

Dharvi joined DW’s Delhi Bureau in 2020. She had previously worked in print and television.

Dharvi has a keen interest in history and international relations.

She studied conflict prevention and peacebuilding at Durham University, England.

Through her reporting, she wants to tell the stories of people caught in protracted conflicts. 

Featured stories by Dharvi Vaid

A police officer fires a tear smoke shell to disperse demonstrators during a protest march by the students demanding an end to the latest spurt of ethnic violence, in Imphal, Manipur, India, September 10, 2024

Manipur: What's behind India's failure to bring peace?

Rights groups criticize the Indian government for not being able to bring the warring communities together.
ConflictsSeptember 14, 2024
The Police department march during the Republic Day parade at Kasturchand Park on January 26, 2020, in Nagpur, India

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

Bureaucratic hurdles are keeping many transgender people from fulfilling dreams of working for their community.
SocietyJuly 2, 2023
A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Experts warn India faces military equipment shortages following bans on imports of diverse foreign-made weapons systems.
ConflictsNovember 11, 2022
Stories by Dharvi Vaid

An armed soldier stands at a market in Kashmir's Srinagar with another security patrol walking nearby

Is India facing a new kind of militancy in Kashmir?

Media report that India-administrated Kashmir faces a surge in militant attacks in the Hindu-dominated areas.
ConflictsNovember 25, 2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 7th Indo-German Government Consultations.

Germany's Scholz, India's Modi meet in New Delhi

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and PM Narendra Modi are holding talks before a German business conference in New Delhi.
PoliticsOctober 25, 2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2023

Germany's Scholz and India's Modi to discuss economic ties

German Chancellor Scholz is heading to India with several high-ranking ministers in tow as part of a new focus on India.
PoliticsOctober 24, 2024
Demonstrators with signs and Venezuelan flags, during a protest at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, called by the Venezuelan community in Madrid, to demand the presidency of Edmundo Gonzalez as president of Venezuela

Venezuela opposition calls for global protests

Venezuela's main opposition leader called for global protests on August 17 to challenge Maduro's claimed election win.
PoliticsAugust 12, 2024
Two A400M aircraft operated by the German Air Force pictured at an air base

Air drills bring new thrust to India, Germany defense ties

Germany's air force, the Luftwaffe, is participating in military drills in India for the first time.
PoliticsAugust 5, 2024
Voters attend an election rally in New Delhi, India on May 8, 2024

India elections: Race reaches a divided New Delhi

DW delves into campaigns, promises and what locals in the constituency of northeast Delhi are looking for in a leader.
PoliticsMay 20, 2024
