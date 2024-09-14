Dharvi Vaid
Reporter and news writer based in New Delhi@VDharvi
A graduate of conflict prevention and peacebuilding, Dharvi likes to focus on conflicts and defense in South Asia.
Dharvi joined DW’s Delhi Bureau in 2020. She had previously worked in print and television.
Dharvi has a keen interest in history and international relations.
She studied conflict prevention and peacebuilding at Durham University, England.
Through her reporting, she wants to tell the stories of people caught in protracted conflicts.
