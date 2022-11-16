Matt Ford
Reporter and editor for DW Sports specializing in European football, fan culture & sports politics.@matt_4d
Matt has been reporting on German and European football for six years, covering both the action on the pitch as well social, political and financial issues off it.
Matt studied German, French and journalism in Manchester, where he also writes for the award-winning Manchester United fanzine United We Stand.
He joined DW in 2016 and has since traveled to almost every town and city in Germany reporting on the Bundesliga and the country's deep, vibrant football culture.
Matt has also appeared on various other international outlets offering expertise on issues such as the proposed European Super League and the business side of German football.
