Matt Ford

Reporter and editor for DW Sports specializing in European football, fan culture & sports politics.

Matt has been reporting on German and European football for six years, covering both the action on the pitch as well social, political and financial issues off it.

Matt studied German, French and journalism in Manchester, where he also writes for the award-winning Manchester United fanzine United We Stand.

He joined DW in 2016 and has since traveled to almost every town and city in Germany reporting on the Bundesliga and the country's deep, vibrant football culture.

Matt has also appeared on various other international outlets offering expertise on issues such as the proposed European Super League and the business side of German football.

Featured stories by Matt Ford

Katar WM Stadion Lusail Stadium

Fact check: How many people died for the Qatar World Cup?

Critics speak of 6,500, even 15,000, alleged deaths linked to the World Cup. But are the numbers correct?
Human RightsNovember 16, 2022
A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Bayern Munich defer Qatar decision, but fault lines remain

With the World Cup approaching, Bayern Munich have delayed a contentious decision about the club's dealings with Qatar.
SoccerOctober 16, 2022
Banner reading "15,000 deaths for the big stage - FIFA and co. have no conscience!" at the Nations League game between Germany and Italy

No penalty for anti-Qatar banner, DFB welcomes 'discourse'

Fans who displayed a banner urging a boycott of the Qatar World Cup during a recent game will not face punishment.
SoccerJune 17, 2022
Stories by Matt Ford

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

As Argentina have penetrated deeper into the tournament, their support in Qatar has changed. The volume has increased.
Soccer3 hours ago
Manuel Neuer in action for Germany against Spain at the World Cup

Manuel Neuer out for the season after skiing accident

Manuel Neuer out for the season after skiing accident

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has ruled himself out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg.
SoccerDecember 10, 2022
Morocco players celebrate after they won on penalty shoot-out the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Africa and the Middle East united behind Morocco

Africa and the Middle East united behind Morocco

As the only African and Aab team left at the World Cup, Morocco can count on the support of entire continents.
SportsDecember 7, 2022
Germany's players walk off the pitch

German World Cup press: 'End of a great football nation'

German World Cup press: 'End of a great football nation'

Germany have been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage. The country's sports media are in apocalyptic mood.
SoccerDecember 2, 2022
Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated goals against Serbia in 2018 with Albanian "eagle" gestures

World Cup 2022: Controversy as Serbia meet Switzerland again

World Cup 2022: Controversy as Serbia meet Switzerland again

Serbia face Switzerland on Friday for a place in the final 16, in a fixture with a political edge.
SportsDecember 1, 2022
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller and a teammate celebrate their side's goal against Japan

Germany opponents Costa Rica not to be taken lightly

Germany opponents Costa Rica not to be taken lightly

Underdogs Costa Rica have demonstrated yet again at this World Cup that they are capable of pulling off upsets.
SoccerNovember 30, 2022
