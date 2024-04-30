Champions League: Bayern Munich held to draw by Real Madrid

The Champions League semifinal first leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid ended all-square. Leroy Sané and Harry Kane scored for Bayern in between strikes from Real's Vinicius Junior.

Bayern Munich 2-2 Real Madrid

(Sané 53', Kane pen 57' - Vinicius Jr 24', 83' pen)

Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern Munich were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in their Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid after a late Vinicius Junior penalty canceled out goals from Leroy Sané and Harry Kane which had put Bayern ahead.

Still, having at least avoided defeat in Munich, Bayern will head to Madrid for the return leg next Wednesday confident that they are very much in the tie.

Freshly-crowned Spanish champions Real took the lead against the run of play midway through the first half when recently recalled German international Toni Kroos found Vinicius Junior with a pinpoint pass from midfield, and the Brazilian striker slotted home past Manuel Neuer.

But Bayern came flying out of the blocks after half-time and drew level through Sané, the German winger driving inside from the right wing before firing home emphatically at the near post.

Just three minutes later, Bayern were awarded a penalty when Jamal Musiala was brought down in the box, and Kane converted to put them ahead.

A 2-1 win would have been a dream result for Bayern to take to Spain, but Real were awarded a penalty of their own seven minutes from time when Bayern defender Min-jae Kim brought down Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior stepped up to score his second as the game ended all-square.

Leroy Sané equalizes for Bayern Munich, making it 1-1 Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

Thomas Tuchel: 'They scored two goals from two chances'

"They did to us what they do to everyone: they have two chances and score two goals," said Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel at full-time.

"But the situation is now clear. We don't need to think any more. Whether in 90 minutes, 120 minutes or on penalties, we need a victory in Madrid and then onwards to Wembley."

The first of those Madrid chances came after Bayern had dominated the opening fiften minutes, backed by home support whose pre-match display had called on their team to honor the recently deceased club legend Franz Beckenbauer.

But they didn't expect the best tribute to "Kaiser Franz" to come from an opposition player as Toni Kroos threaded a perfect pass through to Vinicius Junior to give Real the lead.

"We're pretty convinced that we'll go through at home," said the recently recalled German international, looking ahead to the second leg.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos set up the opening goal and is confident ahead of the second leg Image: Ulmer/Teamfoto/IMAGO

Kroos' pass may have been pin-point but it was aided by poor positioning from Kim, starting ahead of the injured Matthijs de Ligt. It was a night to forget for Bayern's South Korean central defender, who later conceded the penalty from which Vinicius equalized.

"He was too greedy," criticized Tuchel, describing the first goal in particular as "too easy, just one move in the opposite direction."

Carlo Ancelotti hails 'good result'

For Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, a 2-2 draw was also an acceptable result with the second leg at home still to come.

"It's a good result," he said. "I think in terms of the performance we could have done better. Our best moment was at the start of the second half and that's exactly when they scored two against us."

Real goalscorer Vinicius said: "I'm very happy that I was able score two goals, and now we need to have a magical night at home. We have to continue with cool heads, rest until next week, and we will give everything to leave the Bernabeu qualified for [the final in] London."