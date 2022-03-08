Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The UEFA Champions League, known simply as the Champions League, is Europe's top club competition and one of the most prestigious in the world football.
The best soccer clubs in Europe compete in the Champions League, a tournament organized by football's governing body on the continent, UEFA. The group stage is made up of 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four; the eight winners and eight runners-up proceed to the knockout phase. In 1992, the tournament was rebranded from the European Cup, which was a straight knockout tournament. Below is a collation of all of DW Sports' recent articles about the competition.
Robert Lewandowski’s future is once again a hot topic of discussion. Against Salzburg, the Pole added more evidence to a case that suggests Bayern Munich need to break club policy to retain his services beyond 2023.
With two away goals and a one-goal advantage, Dortmund are in a strong position in their Champions League last-16 game versus Sevilla. Just like before the first leg, the two teams are heading in opposite directions.
Borussia Dortmund scored three away goals as 20-year-old striker Erling Haaland demonstrated his quality again with a fine double. But Sevilla grabbed a late lifeline to keep this absorbing Champions League tie alive.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane punished RB Leipzig for two costly errors to take control of their Champions League last 16 tie. The sides meet again at Anfield on March 10, but Leipzig have a mountain to climb.
Bayern Munich sealed their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals berth with a 7-1 aggregate win over Chelsea that served notice to the competition. The dream of another treble lives on for the German record titleholders.