Champions League

The UEFA Champions League, known simply as the Champions League, is Europe's top club competition and one of the most prestigious in the world football.

The best soccer clubs in Europe compete in the Champions League, a tournament organized by football's governing body on the continent, UEFA. The group stage is made up of 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four; the eight winners and eight runners-up proceed to the knockout phase. In 1992, the tournament was rebranded from the European Cup, which was a straight knockout tournament. Below is a collation of all of DW Sports' recent articles about the competition.

Robert Lewandowski continues to set standard amid Bayern Munich speculation

Robert Lewandowski continues to set standard amid Bayern Munich speculation 08.03.2022

Robert Lewandowski’s future is once again a hot topic of discussion. Against Salzburg, the Pole added more evidence to a case that suggests Bayern Munich need to break club policy to retain his services beyond 2023.

Football World Cup: 'It's about the biggest piece of the pie'

Football World Cup: 'It's about the biggest piece of the pie' 25.09.2021

FIFA are applying pressure, UEFA are threatening to boycott. The discussion about football World Cups every two years has turned into a power play, says sports scientists Harald Lange in interview with DW.

UEFA Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

UEFA Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto 13.05.2021

With Istanbul in lockdown, UEFA have announced that the Champions League final has been moved. Manchester City and Chelsea will vie for the title in Porto, Portugal after talks to move it to England broke down.
Opinion: A week to show football needs change

Opinion: A week to show football needs change 24.04.2021

Bayern Munich not winning the Bundesliga title the week the Super League tried and failed to change football is a reminder of why we watch sport. DW's Jonathan Harding believes the real work starts here though.
European Super League: Project is dead, Agnelli admits

European Super League: Project is dead, Agnelli admits 21.04.2021

The European Super League project is dead, its founder Andrea Agnelli has admitted. Twelve teams had agreed to join a breakaway Super League but plans collapsed when all six English clubs withdrew. Here is the latest.
Champions League: Bayern draw PSG and Dortmund face City

Champions League: Bayern draw PSG and Dortmund face City 19.03.2021

In a repeat of last year's final, holders Bayern face French champions Paris St. Germain, while Dortmund have a tough assignment against the Premier League leaders.
Champions League: Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla on opposite trajectories

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla on opposite trajectories 08.03.2021

With two away goals and a one-goal advantage, Dortmund are in a strong position in their Champions League last-16 game versus Sevilla. Just like before the first leg, the two teams are heading in opposite directions.
Champions League: Haaland heroics give Dortmund the edge against Sevilla

Champions League: Haaland heroics give Dortmund the edge against Sevilla 17.02.2021

Borussia Dortmund scored three away goals as 20-year-old striker Erling Haaland demonstrated his quality again with a fine double. But Sevilla grabbed a late lifeline to keep this absorbing Champions League tie alive.
Champions League: Clinical Liverpool leave RB Leipzig needing minor miracle

Champions League: Clinical Liverpool leave RB Leipzig needing minor miracle 16.02.2021

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane punished RB Leipzig for two costly errors to take control of their Champions League last 16 tie. The sides meet again at Anfield on March 10, but Leipzig have a mountain to climb.
Champions League: Bayern Munich's treble dream lives on after Chelsea win 

Champions League: Bayern Munich's treble dream lives on after Chelsea win  08.08.2020

Bayern Munich sealed their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals berth with a 7-1 aggregate win over Chelsea that served notice to the competition. The dream of another treble lives on for the German record titleholders. 
Champions League: Hope in defeat for Leverkusen as Juventus exploit quality gulf

Champions League: Hope in defeat for Leverkusen as Juventus exploit quality gulf 12.12.2019

Bayer Leverkusen needed to beat Juventus and hope that Atletico Madrid failed to beat Lokomotiv Moscow. Neither happened, but Leverkusen can look to the Europa League with optimism.
Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best'

Jürgen Klopp: From the German second division to FIFA's 'Best' 24.09.2019

It's been a long journey for Jürgen Klopp - from a second-division player to winning the FIFA 'Best' award. The German coach's crown achievement so far was leading Liverpool to the 2019 Champions League title.
Bayern Munich and Europe’s serial title winners

Bayern Munich and Europe’s serial title winners 06.08.2018

Bayern Munich have won six straight Bundesliga titles, but unprecedented runs of success are becoming commonplace across Europe. DW’s Matt Ford looks into the effect of serial title winners.
Bayern and Hoffenheim to kick off the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign

Bayern and Hoffenheim to kick off the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign 29.06.2018

The 2018-19 Bundesliga fixture list has been released. Reigning champions Bayern Munich play host to fellow UEFA Champions League participants Hoffenheim in the opening encounter on August 24.
Champions League: Bayern Munich complete perfect October as they edge Celtic

Champions League: Bayern Munich complete perfect October as they edge Celtic 31.10.2017

Bayern Munich won their sixth successive game since the return of coach Jupp Heynckes to book their place in the last 16. Goals from Kingsley Coman and Javi Martinez disposed of a spirited Celtic side.
Champions League: Bayern Munich look to extend winning streak

Champions League: Bayern Munich look to extend winning streak 30.10.2017

After getting off to a sputtering start to the season, the perennial Bundesliga champions have kicked it into high gear since their coaching change. Jupp Heynckes goes for win No. 6 when Bayern face Celtic in Glasgow.
