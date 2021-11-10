Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bayern Munich are Germany's most successful club and one of the most dominant teams in Europe. Although not a founding Bundesliga member, they have reigned over the league, and added several European trophies to boot.
Based out of the Allianz Arena, Bayern have written and rewritten the German football record books over their half century in the Bundesliga. They possess nearly half of the Bundesliga crowns since the league started in 1963, and became the first German club to win a European treble. Find all of Bayern's content from DW Sports collated below.
After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the German Cup in the second round. The Bavarians weren't just beaten by Borussia Mönchengladbach; they suffered a defeat of historic proportions.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
The French international is accused of complicity in a convoluted attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema, who insists he is innocent, was not present as proceedings began in Versailles.
Jamal Musiala became Germany's youngest-ever male goalscorer in a competitive match on Monday as World Cup qualification was sealed. His former coach told DW about Musiala's path from English talent to German star.