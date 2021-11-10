Bayern Munich are Germany's most successful club and one of the most dominant teams in Europe. Although not a founding Bundesliga member, they have reigned over the league, and added several European trophies to boot.

Based out of the Allianz Arena, Bayern have written and rewritten the German football record books over their half century in the Bundesliga. They possess nearly half of the Bundesliga crowns since the league started in 1963, and became the first German club to win a European treble. Find all of Bayern's content from DW Sports collated below.