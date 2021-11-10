Visit the new DW website

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are Germany's most successful club and one of the most dominant teams in Europe. Although not a founding Bundesliga member, they have reigned over the league, and added several European trophies to boot.

Based out of the Allianz Arena, Bayern have written and rewritten the German football record books over their half century in the Bundesliga. They possess nearly half of the Bundesliga crowns since the league started in 1963, and became the first German club to win a European treble. Find all of Bayern's content from DW Sports collated below.

Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, WM-Qualifikation, Pressekonferenz vor dem Spiel gegen gegen Liechtenstein. Bundestrainer Hansi Flick kommt mit Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu einer Pressekonferenz.

Germany coach Hansi Flick: 'Quickest way out' of pandemic is to get vaccinated 10.11.2021

After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
VfL vs. Frankfurt, BL Frauen Wolfsburg, 05.11.2021, FUßBALL - VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, Saison 2021/22. Schlussjubel, Wolfsburg *** VfL vs Frankfurt, BL Women Wolfsburg, 05 11 2021, FOOTBALL VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Womens Bundesliga, 2021 season 22 final cheer, Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg better than last-minute heroics suggest 07.11.2021

Wolfsburg is back in business after a last-minute winner against Frankfurt. Cologne sealed a rousing win in a local rivalry and the impact of the Champions League is obvious.
02.11.2021, Fußball: Champions League, FC Bayern München - Benfica Lissabon, Gruppenphase, Gruppe E, 4. Spieltag, in der Allianz Arena. Münchens Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (l) gratuliert Münchens Robert Lewandowski nach dem Spiel.

Champions League: Julian Nagelsmann returns as Bayern Munich qualify for round of 16 02.11.2021

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 6, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry REUTERS/Lukas Barth DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich end run, but Freiburg in for long haul 01.11.2021

The Bundesliga's last unbeaten run of the season fell at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, but it was thanks to a 2-1 Bayern Munich win. Freiburg’s strong start faltered, but they are well placed to recover equilibrium.
Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen und Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen jubeln ¸ber das Tor zum 4-2 beim DFB-Pokalspiel FC Bayern M¸nchen - Eintracht Frankfurt. *** Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen and Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen celebrate the goal for 4 2 during the DFB Cup match FC Bayern M¸nchen Eintracht Frankfurt

Women's German Cup: Bayern Munich exact revenge to book quarterfinals spot 30.10.2021

Two weeks after their league win, Eintracht Frankfurt traveled to Munich to dump Bayern out of the German Cup. What followed was proof that the pair can only play wildly entertaining games against one another.
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 27: Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts after Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Moenchengladbach (not pictured) scored their teams third goal during the DFB Cup second round match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern München at Borussia Park Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

German Cup: Bayern Munich out after 5-0 defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach 27.10.2021

For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the German Cup in the second round. The Bavarians weren't just beaten by Borussia Mönchengladbach; they suffered a defeat of historic proportions.
17.10.2021, Fussball, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München, Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern München) Foto: Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich star avoids jail in Spain 27.10.2021

A Madrid court has suspended a six-month prison term for Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez. The player had faced jail for breaking a restraining order imposed in a domestic violence case.
SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 25: Mark van Bommel, Head Coach of VfL Wolfsburg looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg at PreZero-Arena on September 25, 2021 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Mark van Bommel fired by Wolfsburg after 13 games 24.10.2021

Wolfsburg have fired their head coach Mark van Bommel after an eight-game winless run. The Dutchman had enjoyed a strong start to the season, but Wolfsburg have decided to cut ties with the former Bayern Munich player.
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich arrives at the stadium wearing a face mask prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich defends COVID-19 vaccine stance as Bayern Munich win again 23.10.2021

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
Chef-Trainer Julian Nagelsmann FC Bayern Muenchen, FC Bayern Muenchen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 1. Bundesliga, 7. Spieltag, 03.10.2021 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video Muenchen Bayern Deutschland *** Head coach Julian Nagelsmann FC Bayern Muenchen , FC Bayern Muenchen vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 1 Bundesliga, 7 Spieltag, 03 10 2021 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Muenchen Bayern Deutschland Copyright: xkolbert-press/ChristianxKolbertx

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19 21.10.2021

The 34-year-old head coach missed his team's win over Benfica in Lisbon, feeling unwell. Despite being fully vaccinated, he has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Portugal Lisboa, Estadio da Luz 20.10.2021 UEFA Championsleague Gruppenphase - Gruppe E S.L.Benfica - FC Bayern München v.l., Leroy Sane FC Bayern München Torjubel, Goal celebration, celebrate the goal UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi-video *** Portugal Lisboa, Estadio da Luz 20 10 2021 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Group E S L Benfica FC Bayern München v l , Leroy Sane FC Bayern München Goal celebration, celebrate the goal UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Copyright: JoaquimxFerreira

Champions League: Leroy Sané delivers win for patient Bayern Munich 20.10.2021

In an entertaining European encounter, Bayern Munich sealed the win expected of them. Leroy Sané scored a sensational goal but it was Bayern's patient that impressed the most.
17.10.2021, Fussball, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München, Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern München) Foto: Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

How much longer will Lucas Hernandez be available for Bayern Munich? 20.10.2021

It is possible that Bayern Munich will have to do without Lucas Hernandez for some time. The Frenchman is facing a possible prison sentence in Spain for violating a restraining order.
Fußball: EM, Frankreich - Schweiz, Finalrunde, Achtelfinale in der Arena Nationala. Frankreichs Karim Benzema bejubelt ein Tor. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema goes on trial in 'sextape' blackmail affair 20.10.2021

The French international is accused of complicity in a convoluted attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema, who insists he is innocent, was not present as proceedings began in Versailles.
Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 Eintracht Frauen jubeln ¸ber das 3:2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Eintracht women cheer 3 2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Gawlikx

Big upsets bring excitement to women's Bundesliga 18.10.2021

The women's Bundesliga provided quite the spectacle, with two shocking upsets involving Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen celebrated a passionate first victory, and Sassuolo are overachieving in Italy.
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 17: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring their side's first goal with Dayot Upamecano during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at BayArena on October 17, 2021 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Lewandowski, Gnabry at the double as Bayern blitz Leverkusen 17.10.2021

A top-of-the-table clash ended up resembling an exhibition game. Bayer Leverkusen were terrible. Bayern Munich were ruthlessly brilliant. And the Bundesliga faces the same old questions, writes Matt Ford from Leverkusen.
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between North Macedonia and Germany at National Arena Todor Proeski stadium in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Germany qualify for World Cup — Jamal Musiala's former coach: 'He still calls me sir' 15.10.2021

Jamal Musiala became Germany's youngest-ever male goalscorer in a competitive match on Monday as World Cup qualification was sealed. His former coach told DW about Musiala's path from English talent to German star.
