  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Israel
Iran protests after Mahsa Amini
The protests in Iran have been going on for months with sports stars lending their voice to the causeImage: UGC/AFP
SportsGermany

Iran protests: "Athletes should be on the right side"

Farid Ashrafian
10 minutes ago

For seven months, large groups of people in Iran have been demonstrating for their freedom. The role of sports in this struggle is a sensitive subject.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qbrw

Numerous Iranian athletes have joined in with protests against the country's regime, risking life and limb. But the question is being asked: How should sport position itself when it comes to the struggle for freedom in Iran

At a themed event at the German Football Museum in Dortmund organized by the German Football Association in cooperation with Amnesty International, Ali Karimi, a central figure of opposition to Iran's current leadership, took a clear stand with a video message. 

"Athletes should always be on the right side of history," the former Bayern Munich footballer claimed. "They must play their unique social role accordingly and be the voice of their people."

The 44-year-old now lives in exile in the United States. According to Karimi, the Iranian regime confiscated his assets and death threats are a regular occurrence. The price paid for his solidarity with the fight for freedom is immensely high, Karimi says, but justifiable. After all, the success of the resistance is at stake.

Prevented from leaving the country

The event in Dortmund also highlighted the efforts of former Iranian international football and futsal player Niloufar Ardalan as she battles against the oppression of women in Iran. Excerpts from the film "Time to Breathe", which tells of Ardalan's life, were shown. Her biography is emblematic of Iranian women's struggle for freedom.

Now 38 years old, Ardalan was given the chance to compete at the Asian Championship in September 2015 as captain of the Iranian futsal team. However, her husband insisted that she attend their youngest son's school enrolment, preventing her from leaving the country. 

Iranian women continue to fight for freedom

According to the regulations in force in the Islamic Republic, married women need the express permission of their spouse to leave the country. To make the situation more interesting, Ardalan's husband is Mehdi Toutounchi, a well-known Iranian TV sports presenter and, by his own admission, a supporter of women's football.

Ardalan now runs a football program for girls in Iran. "In our society, women's lives face blatant barriers," said the former player, who joined via video. "I’m happy that I can be a role model of resistance for the mothers and women of my country."

Refusing to deliberately lose

The former Iranian judoka Vahid Sarlak also reported on his traumatizing experiences at the event. According to Sarlak, he had to bury his dream of winning a medal at the 2005 World Championships. At the behest of the current regime he had to lose on purpose given that he would have otherwise have fought against an Israeli judoka in the next round which is incompatible with the country’s laws.

Four years later, Sarlak ignored directives he was given as he competed against an Israeli in the tournament and won the fight with drastic consequences for his life: Sarlak could no longer return to his homeland. 

Vahid Sarlak on the microphone
Former Iranian judoka Vahid Sarlak (r.) in conversation with moderator Marina SchweizerImage: Farid Ashrafian/DW

Since then, the now 42-year-old has been living in Germany. "I haven't seen my family in Iran for 15 years," Sarlak says. "They have a lot of problems because of me. My sister and brother are not allowed to work. They have had to live as if they were in a prison because of my story." 

In 2021, Sarlak was called to testify at the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). His testimony was instrumental in CAS confirming the multi-year ban currently still in place against the Iranian judo federation.

Ban the entire federation or sanction officials?

But does the exclusion of national sports federations support the freedom movement in Iran? Opinions in the Iranian sports community are divided. 

While Vahid Sarlak told DW he supported the suspensions, ex-footballer Ali Karimi called for a different approach: "The IOC and the international sports federations must imperatively sanction any activity by the Islamic Republic's sports officials. I don't know of any sports federation in Iran that is freely organized." Sports officials in Iran are largely members of the Revolutionary Guard and are considered the extended arm of the regime.

Similar to Karimi, football agent Reza Fazeli is critical of the suspensions. "When federations are banned, athletes are the ones who suffer. They are not allowed to live out their dream," Fazeli said. "Sanctions must be imposed on officials because they are mercenaries of the regime." 

When asked about the prospects for success of the ongoing protests in Iran, Fazeli described it as "a movement of love, a movement of civilization against barbarism. And in the end, love wins."

This article was translated from German

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

DW correspondent Nick Connolly wears a bullet proof vest with the world "press" on it as he speaks to a soldier on the front in a trench

Meeting Ukrainian citizen soldiers in the Donbas

Conflicts24 minutes ago05:41 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man in a blue t-shirt and jeans stands next to a destroyed house in Khartoum, Sudan.

Violence in Sudan and the West's dilemma

Violence in Sudan and the West's dilemma

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A PDF soldier watching a military base through the scope of his roger sniper rifle

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still from 'Sam: A Saxon': a man in a uniform sitting in a retro couch, looking pensive.

The amazing story of East Germany's first Black policeman

The amazing story of East Germany's first Black policeman

Culture12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Women sorting produce at a production line

The price of Spain's cheap produce

The price of Spain's cheap produce

Business19 hours ago05:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Adnan Al Mousa Alfermli riding his handbike

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

SportsApril 25, 202301:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Society18 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A car drives down a road near farmland in Lobos, Argentina

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Business20 hours ago02:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage