Iran - Woman, Life, Freedom

It’s been six months since the protests in Iran, sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody began.

Image: SalamPix/abaca/picture alliance

Across the country people are demanding more rights under the slogan: ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’. But the regime has been retaliating, with brute force.

Reporter Isabella Purkart interviewed Iranian women who continue to risk their lives and their freedom for the revolution. "If we don't show our resilience now, if we don't try to bring them down, they will stay in power for decades,” one of the women says. How long can the protesters withstand pressure from the clerical regime? What is their driving force? And what is the role of Iranian women in exile, who are supporting the uprising from afar?

Image: ORF

We speak to lawyer Shoura Hashemi, who posts the latest photos and videos from Iran on Twitter every day; German-Iranian journalist Natalie Amiri, who was at risk of being taken hostage by the regime; and the Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi, the first female judge in the history of Iran.

All of these women are fighting in different ways - against the oppression of women, against religious oppression and state terror, and for political freedom in Iran.



