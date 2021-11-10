Visit the new DW website

Women's rights

Women's rights are protected in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. They include the right to bodily integrity, suffrage, the right to education, work, equal pay, the right to hold public office and own property.

Women's rights are institutionalized or written in law in many countries. In others, local customs or behavior may support the rights and entitlements for women and girls. In some countries, these rights are ignored or suppressed when they contradict a historical or traditional bias against the exercise of rights by women and girls in favor of men and boys. This is a collection of DW's content on the various issues related to gender equality, women's and girls' rights throughout the world.

Abtreibungen werden ständig durchgeführt, sagt Claudia

Benin liberalizes abortion law 10.11.2021

Benin's parliament has voted to legalize abortion in most cases, becoming one of only a handful of African countries to do so.
October 17, 2020, Pakistan: KARACHI, PAKISTAN, OCT 17: Participants are holding Breast Cancer Awareness Walk .organized by Kiran Hospital held in Karachi on Saturday, October 17, 2020. (Credit Image: © PPI via ZUMA Wire

Pakistan: How patriarchy is raising the risk of deadly breast cancer 09.11.2021

Many women in Pakistan are reluctant to get screened early for breast cancer because of social taboos about female bodies. By the time cancers are diagnosed, it is often too late.
People protest after a death of Izabela, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy with activists saying she could still be alive if the abortion law wouldn't be so strict in Poznan, Poland November 6, 2021. Lukasz Cynalewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poland's Health Ministry revisits abortion guidelines after protests 07.11.2021

The ministry said "physicians must not be afraid to make obvious decisions" after the death of a pregnant woman triggered nationwide protests.
LUBLIN People protest after a death of Izabela, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy with activists saying she could still be alive if the abortion law wouldn't be so strict in Lublin, Poland November 6, 2021. Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poland: Protests erupt over abortion law after woman dies 06.11.2021

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets after the death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman. Activists have said she lost her life because of Poland's near-total ban on abortion.
Young Woman Harassed By A Man Copyright: xAndreyPopovx Panthermedia27343412 ,model released, Symbolfoto

Germany: 60% of young female politicians have experienced sexual harassment — study 04.11.2021

A new study examining equal opportunity for women in German political parties shows a majority of female politicians under the age of 45, from local to national levels, have experienced some form of sexual harassment.

Portrait of executive businesswoman presenting his idea to his colleagues at meeting. Teamwork.

More women have joined Germany's executive boards — but not many 27.10.2021

The number of women on the executive boards of Germany's publicly traded companies is slowly going up. But when it comes to gender parity, Germany still lags far behind other developed countries.

October 4, 2021, Washington, DC, United States: October 4, 2021 - Washington, DC, United States: Protester with a sign saying An attack on the tight to safe abortion is an attack on all of us at a protest with pro-life and pro-choice protesters in front of the Supreme Court. Washington United States - ZUMAb161 20211004_zap_b161_034 Copyright: xMichaelxBrochsteinx

Texas legislator defends anti-abortion 'Heartbeat Law' 21.10.2021

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a new abortion law in Texas. Conflict Zone asked the Texas state senator who introduced the legislation why he thinks he's doing the right thing.
09.09.2021 , Duisburg , Diskussionsrunde mit den Bundestagskandidaten Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD und Lamya Kaddor Grüne in der Redaktion der Rheinischen Post in Duisburg an der Königstraße 51. Bärbel Bas *** 09 09 2021 , Duisburg , Discussion with the candidates for the Bundestag Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD and Lamya Kaddor Greens in the editorial office of the Rheinische Post in Duisburg at Königstraße 51 Bärbel Bas

German Bundestag president appointment puts spotlight on gender inequality 20.10.2021

The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.
VENICE, ITALY - OCTOBER 09: 2021 Aurora Prize Laureate Julienne Lusenge at the 2021 Aurora Humanitarian Prize Ceremony on San Lazzaro Island in Venice, Italy on October 09, 2021. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Aurora Humanitarian Initiative)

Tears of joy: Julienne Lusenge awarded humanitarian prize 13.10.2021

The African human rights campaigner has helped convict 800 men of wartime sexual violence against women. She has been given a $1 million prize to help even more women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The primarily women's soccer league started on 20 may 2014 in Kabul, Afghanistan. This is the second year after Taliban regime in the country that the women’s soccer league to be held in Kabul. According to Afghan officials at least 360 players from different teams in Afghanistan joined to this league in 2014. More than 1000 Afghan women are officially playing soccer, but most of them can not join the league because of old Traditions in the families. Photo: H.Sirat-DW

Fleeing Afghan women footballers seek new home from Pakistan 01.10.2021

Women's football is so frowned upon by the Taliban that they have allegedly burned down some players' homes. DW spoke to the former national team captain, Khalida Popal, who's trying to get her compatriots to safety.
Newly appointed Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane poses for a picture during her meeting with Tunisia's President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia September 29, 2021. Tunisian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Tunisia's first female PM: Mere symbolism or credible change? 30.09.2021

Najla Bouden Romdhane is a 63-year-old geologist with little experience in politics. Critics fear she may not be able to stand up to President Kais Saied. Others celebrate the first female Arab prime minister.

Relief from a private tomb at Saqqara, reused in the Serapeum. A jubilation scene, probably from a funeral procession, it depicts a group of women dancing and drumming opposite rows of soldiers, priests, and dignitaries. Country of Origin: Egypt. Culture: Ancient Egyptian. Date/Period: New Kingdom,19th dynasty,c. 1290 BC. Material Size: Limestone l = 1.05 m. Credit Line: Werner Forman Archive/ Egyptian Museum, Cairo . Location: 82. (Werner Forman Archive / Heritage Images)

The Egyptian women reviving an ancient musical tradition 29.09.2021

Known for their fiery, spirited performances, a group of Egyptian women has been turning heads with their revival of an ancient style of music centered around drumming. That may not sound so controversial, but some Egyptians say the troupe is infringing on a tradition that is meant to be protected by men. But these women beg to differ. And so does their fan base.
TIGRAY, ETHIOPIA - AUGUST 21: Orthodox Christians observe the Ashenda Festival marking the end of a two-week-long fast known as Filseta, in Mek'ele city, Tigray region of Ethiopia on August 21, 2016. Minasse Wondimu Hailu / Anadolu Agency

World in Progress: The power of music 29.09.2021

We'll hear about how music is playing an important role in the conflict plaguing Ethiopia, where it's boosting morale among Tigrayan soldiers and refugees alike. We'll also get an update on the conflict between Ethiopia and Tigray, which is about to enter its second year. Plus, the controversial push by a group of women reviving ancient Egyptian songs.
+++ Bildergalerie Das erwartet uns im April +++ Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) steht am 22.04.2015 im Bundeskanzleramt in Berlin bei der Auftaktveranstaltung zum Girls' Day mit einer Gruppe junger Frauen zusammen. Der Aktionstag Girls' Day findet am 23. April bundesweit statt. Junge Frauen können sich in Betrieben über technische Berufe oder in Studienrichtungen informieren. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Germany's Angela Merkel: What has she achieved for women? 25.09.2021

The country's first female chancellor has taken on alpha males in world of politics. But as her nearly 16 years in power comes to an end, Merkel has not been able to enact gender parity or equity in many realms. Why not?
Angela Merkel: Her Legacy for Women.

Angela Merkel: Her legacy for women 25.09.2021

Angela Merkel, one of the most powerful women in the world, is leaving office. Germany's first female chancellor has taken on the alpha males of world politics. How did she make it all the way to the top in a male-dominated world? What has she achieved for women? And why did it take her so long to call herself a feminist?

Indien, Gedenkmarsch f�r Opfer der Gruppenvergewaltigung in Hathras October 12, 2020, Delhi, India: Activists wearing face masks hold placards and lit candles during the demonstration..Activists of Indian Youth Congress held a Candle protest against the death of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Janter Manter in Delhi Delhi India - ZUMAs197 20201012_zaa_s197_060 Copyright: xAmarjeetxKumarxSinghx

India: Police arrest 28 men over suspected gang rape of minor girl 24.09.2021

The sexual assault took place over nine months after her boyfriend raped her and filmed the incident in January. The video was then used to blackmail the 15-year-old and force her to have sex with multiple people.
