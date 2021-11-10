Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Women's rights are protected in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. They include the right to bodily integrity, suffrage, the right to education, work, equal pay, the right to hold public office and own property.
Women's rights are institutionalized or written in law in many countries. In others, local customs or behavior may support the rights and entitlements for women and girls. In some countries, these rights are ignored or suppressed when they contradict a historical or traditional bias against the exercise of rights by women and girls in favor of men and boys. This is a collection of DW's content on the various issues related to gender equality, women's and girls' rights throughout the world.
A new study examining equal opportunity for women in German political parties shows a majority of female politicians under the age of 45, from local to national levels, have experienced some form of sexual harassment.
The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.
Known for their fiery, spirited performances, a group of Egyptian women has been turning heads with their revival of an ancient style of music centered around drumming. That may not sound so controversial, but some Egyptians say the troupe is infringing on a tradition that is meant to be protected by men. But these women beg to differ. And so does their fan base.
We'll hear about how music is playing an important role in the conflict plaguing Ethiopia, where it's boosting morale among Tigrayan soldiers and refugees alike. We'll also get an update on the conflict between Ethiopia and Tigray, which is about to enter its second year. Plus, the controversial push by a group of women reviving ancient Egyptian songs.
Angela Merkel, one of the most powerful women in the world, is leaving office. Germany's first female chancellor has taken on the alpha males of world politics. How did she make it all the way to the top in a male-dominated world? What has she achieved for women? And why did it take her so long to call herself a feminist?