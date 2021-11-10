Women's rights are protected in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. They include the right to bodily integrity, suffrage, the right to education, work, equal pay, the right to hold public office and own property.

Women's rights are institutionalized or written in law in many countries. In others, local customs or behavior may support the rights and entitlements for women and girls. In some countries, these rights are ignored or suppressed when they contradict a historical or traditional bias against the exercise of rights by women and girls in favor of men and boys. This is a collection of DW's content on the various issues related to gender equality, women's and girls' rights throughout the world.