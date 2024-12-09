Jay-Z accused of raping minor with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

A Texas lawsuit alleges that the rap mogul assaulted the child at an MTV VMAs afterparty in 2000. He has denied the charge.

Rapper and music industry mogul Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused late on Sunday of raping a 13-year-old with his disgraced contemporary Sean Combs, also known as Diddy.

A lawsuit, originally filed in Texas in October, alleged that Combs had assaulted the girl in a September 2000 party following the MTV Video Music Awards.

Now the lawsuit has been amended to include Carter.

"Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the after party, but did nothing to stop the assault," the complaint reads.

"Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice."

The complaint goes to to suggest that Carter had actually already been named in the suit as "Celebrity A" and accused him of trying to file a "frivolous" countersuit.

Carter: Charges are 'idiotic'

In a statement to US news outlet NBC, Carter called the charges "idiotic." He added: "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?"

It is famously difficult to get a criminal conviction in a sexual assault case, particularly if a great deal of time has elapsed.

Carter called the Texas-based attorney representing the alleged victim, Tony Buzbee, a "deplorable human" who was trying to make a name for himself.

Sean Combs is accused of numerous crimes including beating his former partner and sex trafficking. His criminal trial is due to start in May 2025.

es/rm (AFP, Reuters)