The Iranian Kurdish woman became a symbol of Iranian government repression after her death in police custody.
In September 2022, Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was arrested by the Iranian "morality police" and accused of improperly wearing her hijab. She died in the hospital three days after her arrest. Iranian authorities claimed Amini died of heart failure, but many Iranians alleged that she was killed by law enforcement. Her death sparked days of protest against the government across the country.
Graffiti artists all over the globe are creating art in support of the women-led anti-government demonstrations raging in Iran for the past few weeks. Solidarity rallies are also being held in various cities worldwide.
There has been no let-up in the anti-government protests that have been sweeping Iran. The unrest was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22-year-old woman who died last month in the custody of the strict religious police. Azadeh Pourzand is a human rights researcher who has extensively studied women’s rights movements in Iran. We asked her what’s different this time around.