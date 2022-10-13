The Iranian Kurdish woman became a symbol of Iranian government repression after her death in police custody.

In September 2022, Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was arrested by the Iranian "morality police" and accused of improperly wearing her hijab. She died in the hospital three days after her arrest. Iranian authorities claimed Amini died of heart failure, but many Iranians alleged that she was killed by law enforcement. Her death sparked days of protest against the government across the country.