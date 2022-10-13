Visit the new DW website

Jina Mahsa Amini

The Iranian Kurdish woman became a symbol of Iranian government repression after her death in police custody.

In September 2022, Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was arrested by the Iranian "morality police" and accused of improperly wearing her hijab. She died in the hospital three days after her arrest. Iranian authorities claimed Amini died of heart failure, but many Iranians alleged that she was killed by law enforcement. Her death sparked days of protest against the government across the country.

Protests in Iran: A struggle for self-determination

Protests in Iran: A struggle for self-determination 13.10.2022

In their struggle for self-determination, Iranians are displaying a level of courage and cohesion we have not seen before. That's why the protests sparked by Jina Mahsa Amini's death are feminist, writes Katajun Amirpur.
EU agrees to sanction Iran over response to Jina Mahsa Amini protests

EU agrees to sanction Iran over response to Jina Mahsa Amini protests 12.10.2022

Iranian security forces have been arbitrarily arresting activists, journalists and anyone who protests against the regime in an effort to stem the unrest since the death of a young woman in police custody.
Football in Iran: Where women have a history of protesting

Football in Iran: Where women have a history of protesting 12.10.2022

Women in Iran have taken the lead in recent protests, but it's not the first time they have defied the regime. For years, female football fans have disguised themselves as members of the opposite sex to attend matches.
Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women 12.10.2022

Graffiti artists all over the globe are creating art in support of the women-led anti-government demonstrations raging in Iran for the past few weeks. Solidarity rallies are also being held in various cities worldwide.

Iran solidarity protests around the world 09.10.2022

Thousands of people took to the streets again over the weekend. In many countries they chanted and sang in solidarity with protesters in Iran.
Iran: Students tell President Raisi to 'get lost'

Iran: Students tell President Raisi to 'get lost' 08.10.2022

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited the campus of Alzahra University to address those he called "rioters." Meanwhile, rights groups said two people have been killed by security forces in Iranian Kurdistan.
Iran coroner says Mahsa Amini's death due to illness not beatings

Iran coroner says Mahsa Amini's death due to illness not beatings 07.10.2022

Authorities in Iran say the death in custody of Mahsa Amini was due to illness rather than reported beatings. The young woman's death sparked weeks of violent protests.

Iran hunts down anti-hijab activists

Iran hunts down anti-hijab activists 07.10.2022

Iranian forces are arbitrarily arresting civil society activists, journalists and anyone who protests against the regime in order to rein in the outcry over the death of a young woman who died in police custody.
US issues more sanctions on Iran over Mahsa Amini protest crackdown

US issues more sanctions on Iran over Mahsa Amini protest crackdown 06.10.2022

The US Treasury Department said it was sanctioning two Iranian ministers and five other officials over a crackdown on protests. Iran has seen widespread unrest since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests 06.10.2022

Schoolgirls have now joined the mass protests over the death of a young woman in police custody. These are some of the biggest anti-regime rallies that Iran has witnessed in recent years.
Iranian students stand up to regime

Iranian students stand up to regime 06.10.2022

More and more Iranian students, including schoolchildren, are joining the protest wave. Iranian security forces are resorting to increasingly brutal measures to quell the demonstrations.

Activist: ‘I’m in awe of the ordinary women protesting Iran’s regime’ 06.10.2022

There has been no let-up in the anti-government protests that have been sweeping Iran. The unrest was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22-year-old woman who died last month in the custody of the strict religious police. Azadeh Pourzand is a human rights researcher who has extensively studied women’s rights movements in Iran. We asked her what’s different this time around.
EU shows solidarity with Iranian protesters

EU shows solidarity with Iranian protesters 05.10.2022

Anti-government protests in Iran are not abating. The unrest was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody of the country's morality police. Her death has also drawn international condemnation and solidarity rallies.
Iran: Are social media platforms censoring dissent?

Iran: Are social media platforms censoring dissent? 05.10.2022

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in protest against the government, and have been venting their anger online. Dissidents claim that some of their posts on Instagram were deleted.
Iranian sports world criticizes regime​​​​​​​ over brutal crackdown

Iranian sports world criticizes regime​​​​​​​ over brutal crackdown 05.10.2022

Following the arrest of a former international player, more Iranian athletes are criticizing the government's brutal actions toward protesters. Ex-Bayern Munich player Ali Karimi has become a figurehead in the protests.
Europeans show support for Iran protests

Europeans show support for Iran protests 04.10.2022

Protests continue in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. In Europe, people are also taking to the streets to show their support for the protesters, and the EU parliament appears to be ready to send a strong signal as well.
