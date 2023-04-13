  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
A demonstration by opponents of the regime in Tehran calls for solidarity with the opposition in Iran and abolition of the death penalty.
Iran executed 75% more people in 2022 than it had the year beforeImage: Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance
Human RightsIran

Iran executed 582 people in 2022, rights groups say

57 minutes ago

Two rights groups said the number of those executed in 2022 was 75% higher than the toll from 2021. Last year saw the start of nationwide protests following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q01y

Iranian authorities executed last year 582 individuals, human rights groups said, a 75% increase from the year 2021.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) said in the Thursday report that  four were hanged following taking part in the protests which ignited late last year.

Iran witnessed mass protests starting in September 2022 which were sparked by the death of 22-year-old ethnic Kurd Jina Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody.

The two groups condemned what they described as an "execution machine."

In 2021, Iran executed 333 people. The groups said they had also counted 151 executions so far this year.

Targeting non-protesters

Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said that the execution of the four protesters prompted strong international reactions, making it "difficult for the Islamic republic to proceed with their executions."

"To compensate, and in order to spread fear among people, the authorities have intensified the execution for non-political charges," Moghaddam said.

"Every execution in Iran is political, regardless of the charges," Moghaddam said, describing those sentenced to death on drugs or criminal charges as "low-cost victims" for the regime in Tehran, because their execution was less liable to draw wider condemnation. 

As per the report, over half of those executed since the start of the protests were sentenced to death on drug-related charges. In 2022, 49% of the executions were over murder charges.

The groups also highlighted a lack of transparency with announcing the executions. They said that over 88% of all executions and 99% of drug-related ones were not officially announced by the authorities.

Iran met the September 2022 protests with brute force, prompting several Western sanctions and global condemnation.

Rights groups warn of more executions in Iran: Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam speaks to DW

rmt/msh (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian military billboard in St Petersburg

Ukraine updates: UK says war reality sinking in for Russians

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protest in Bahir Dar against plans by the federal government to dismantle ASF forces

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Balinese official confronts two tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Society4 hours ago01:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

A forklift carrying a Chinese container in the Duisburg port in Germany

Germany-China: Struggling to shake off Beijing dependencies

Germany-China: Struggling to shake off Beijing dependencies

Business5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Joe Biden speaks in Belfast

US president not in Belfast 'to interfere politically'

US president not in Belfast 'to interfere politically'

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on an armed pickup truck

Despite hope, Yemen peace talks are oversold, experts say

Despite hope, Yemen peace talks are oversold, experts say

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Conflicts17 hours ago01:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage