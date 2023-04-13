Iran executed 582 people in 2022, rights groups say

"To compensate, and in order to spread fear among people, the authorities have intensified the execution for non-political charges," Moghaddam said.
"Every execution in Iran is political, regardless of the charges," Moghaddam said, describing those sentenced to death on drugs or criminal charges as "low-cost victims" for the regime in Tehran, because their execution was less liable to draw wider condemnation.
As per the report, over half of those executed since the start of the protests were sentenced to death on drug-related charges. In 2022, 49% of the executions were over murder charges.
The groups also highlighted a lack of transparency with announcing the executions. They said that over 88% of all executions and 99% of drug-related ones were not officially announced by the authorities.
Iran met the September 2022 protests with brute force, prompting several Western sanctions and global condemnation.
Rights groups warn of more executions in Iran: Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam speaks to DW