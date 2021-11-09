Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The death penalty, also known as capital punishment, refers to the practice by states of putting a person to death for committing certain crimes.
Dozens of countries still use executions as a punishment for certain offenses, although most, including those in the European Union, have abolished it completely. Many people consider the death penalty a violation of human rights. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on the death penalty.