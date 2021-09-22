Borussia Dortmund are one of the most popular clubs in Germany, and have the highest average attendance of any football club in the world. They have qualified for the Champions League more often than not in recent years.

Borussia Dortmund, also known by the abbreviation BVB, are one of the founding Bundesliga teams but it was the arrival of head coach Jürgen Klopp in 2008 that would usher in the club's most successful era, one that included two consecutive Bundesliga titles. The five-time Bundesliga champions also have four German Cups and the 1997 Champions League title to their name.