Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are one of the most popular clubs in Germany, and have the highest average attendance of any football club in the world. They have qualified for the Champions League more often than not in recent years.

Borussia Dortmund, also known by the abbreviation BVB, are one of the founding Bundesliga teams but it was the arrival of head coach Jürgen Klopp in 2008 that would usher in the club's most successful era, one that included two consecutive Bundesliga titles. The five-time Bundesliga champions also have four German Cups and the 1997 Champions League title to their name.

Bundesliga Inside: Unstoppable Haaland 22.09.2021

Erling Haaland scored an Ibra style chip against Union Berlin. Can his goals secure Dortmund silverware this season?
Leipzig , Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg - BVB Borussia Dortmund , Enttäuschung Dortmund , von links: Julian Brandt / Youssoufa Moukoko Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. *** Leipzig , Bundesliga SC Freiburg BVB Borussia Dortmund , Disappointment Dortmund , from left Julian Brandt Youssoufa Moukoko According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is forbidden to use or let use photos taken in the stadium or from the game in the form of sequence pictures or video-like photo series.

Bundesliga: Freiburg a thorn in Rose's side as Dortmund struggle for inspiration 21.08.2021

Borussia Dortmund didn’t turn up in the Black Forest, outfought and outthought by a superior Freiburg side. Marco Rose’s dream start last weekend has quickly faded away – and he already has problems to fix.
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Frankfurt am 14.08.2021 im Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Blick auf das Stadion. DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Vaccine protest in Dortmund: 50 people return BVB jerseys in protest at stadium entry regulations 14.08.2021

Around 50 people returned their Borussia Dortmund jerseys in protest at the club's stadium entry regulations. Among them were people wearing symbols associated with the extreme right and the 'Querdenker' movement.
Belgium's midfielder Thorgan Hazard holds a press conference at the team's base camp at the Belgian National Football Centre in Tubize on June 29, 2021 during the UEFA EURO 2020 competition. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Perpetually written off, Thorgan Hazard is forging his own path 01.07.2021

Thorgan Hazard has spent most of his career in the shadows, first of his brother and then of Jadon Sancho. Given his performances for Belgium at Euro 2020 and Sancho's Dortmund departure, this could be Thorgan's time.
GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 20: Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund scores his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund at Veltins-Arena on February 20, 2021 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Priceless Haaland leads Dortmund’s demolition derby of Schalke 20.02.2021

Yet another superlative display by Erling Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to an impressive Ruhr Derby win over rivals Schalke. But Dortmund remain outside of the top four—and they cannot afford to stay there.
24.10.2020, Dortmund: Fußball, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund - Schalke 04, 5. Spieltag, Signal Iduna Park: Schalkes Malick Thiaw (l) und Dortmunds Giovanni Reyna kämpfen um den Ball. Foto: Martin Meissner/AP-Pool/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Schalke vs. Dortmund: The Revierderby in troubled times 19.02.2021

Schalke host Dortmnd behind closed doors on Saturday in one of the strangest editions of the Revierderby in the Bundesliga. Here we look back at some of the most memorable moments in Germany's fiercest rivalry.

Keeper crisis in Dortmund 18.02.2021

Both Roman Bürki and Marwin Hitz have made momentous blunders in recent weeks. Does BVB need a new number one to save at the back when the team is too weak up front?
Fußball: Saison 2019/2020, Trainingslager von Borussia Dortmund am 09.01.2020 im Dama de Noche in Marbella Spanien. Dortmunds Co-Trainer Edin Terzic erklärt eine Übung. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Football Season 2019 2020, training camp of Borussia Dortmund on 09 01 2020 at Dama de Noche in Marbella Spain Dortmunds Co-Trainer Edin Terzic explains an exercise DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Copyright: xKirchner-Mediax

Bundesliga: Can Edin Terzic bring 'heavy metal football' back to Borussia Dortmund? 14.12.2020

Few casual football fans would have heard the name Edin Terzic before he replaced Lucien Favre on a caretaker basis. After his unveiling at BVB, supporters may find themselves asking: Could he be the next Jürgen Klopp?
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - March 7, 2020 Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre before the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Opinion: Jürgen Klopp's boots too big to fill 14.12.2020

After two near-miss runs at the title, sacking Lucien Favre wasn't a difficult decision. Being a very good coach is not enough at Dortmund, you have to wear yellow and black on your sleeve, writes Olivia Gerstenberger.

22.11.2020, Köln: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln - 1. FC Union Berlin, 8. Spieltag, im RheinEnergieStadion. Kölns Rafael Czichos und Jan Thielmann (r) stehen enttäuscht auf dem Platz. Foto: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters Images Europe/Pool/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Cologne in crisis again as Borussia Dortmund await 27.11.2020

BVB and Erling Haaland are in scintillating form, but the same cannot be said of their next Bundesliga opponents. Cologne haven't won in 18 and coach Markus Gisdol's job is under threat. The carneval club is in crisis.
10.10.2020 Hasan Altunbas und Hasan Koparan beim Blindenfußball

The Revierderby - a unique friendship 25.11.2020

When BVB's Hasan meets Schalke's Hasan, things get serious. But this Revierderby is about more than winning, it's about a great friendship.

21.11.2020, Berlin: Fußball: Bundesliga, Hertha BSC - Borussia Dortmund, 8. Spieltag im Olympiastadion. Dortmunds Youssoufa Moukoko kommt vor Spielbeginn auf den Platz. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Dortmund wunderkind Youssoufa Moukoko makes Bundesliga history 21.11.2020

Borussia Dortmund’s much-hyped teenager Youssoufa Moukoko is a Bundesliga record-breaker. One day after his 16th birthday, he came off the bench for the final five minutes of Dortmund's 5-2 demolition of Hertha Berlin.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 7, 2020 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Martin Meissner DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Breathless Bayern set new standards with Klassiker triumph 07.11.2020

Bayern Munich were too good for Borussia Dortmund again, winning an enthralling five-goal thriller against their chief title rivals. The victory underlines Bayern's status as Germany and Europe's finest team.
FOTOMONTAGE: Vorschau Borussia Dortmund-FC Bayern Muenchen am 26.05.2020. Aufeinandertreffen der beiden Torgaranten Robert LEWANDOWSKI (Bayern Muenchen) und Erling HAALAND (Borussia Dortmund) beim Topduell des 28.Spieltages. Das leere Stadion des BVB nach dem Spiel. Blick ueber den Platz auf die Suedtribuene. Fussball 1. Bundesliga, 30. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund (DO) - Hamburger SV (HH), 3:0, am 17.04.2016 in Dortmund / Deutschland. | Verwendung weltweit

Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19 05.11.2020

The rivalry between Bayern and Dortmund is one of the fiercest in the Bundesliga, even when the terraces are empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some memorable moments from the Bundesliga and beyond.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Felix TamsutSamstag 03.10.2020, 1. Bundesliga Saison 20/21 - 03. Spieltag in Dortmund, BVB - SC Freiburg IHRA Definition Unterzeichnung von Vorsitzender der Geschaeftsfuehrung Hans-Joachim Watzke (BVB) und Carsten Cramer (BVB Geschaeftsfuehrer), Unterschrift mit Daniel Loercher, Lörcher Copyright: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Rheinlanddamm 207-209 44137 Dortmund (NO IPTC-stripping allowed) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Borussia Dortmund adopt new definition of anti-Semitism — but what does it mean? 30.10.2020

BVB have become one of the first German football clubs to adopt the IHRA's working definition of anti-Semitism. More clubs could follow, but what does it mean in the battle against anti-Semitism in football?
23.08.2020 Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer raises the European Champion Clubs' Cup during the trophy ceremony after winning at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020. (Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP)

Champions League draw: Bayern Munich face Atletico, BVB draw Lazio and Zenit 01.10.2020

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been handed theoretically favorable Champions League groups, but RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach face much tougher challenges.

