Borussia Dortmund are one of the most popular clubs in Germany, and have the highest average attendance of any football club in the world. They have qualified for the Champions League more often than not in recent years.
Borussia Dortmund, also known by the abbreviation BVB, are one of the founding Bundesliga teams but it was the arrival of head coach Jürgen Klopp in 2008 that would usher in the club's most successful era, one that included two consecutive Bundesliga titles. The five-time Bundesliga champions also have four German Cups and the 1997 Champions League title to their name.
Around 50 people returned their Borussia Dortmund jerseys in protest at the club's stadium entry regulations. Among them were people wearing symbols associated with the extreme right and the 'Querdenker' movement.
Thorgan Hazard has spent most of his career in the shadows, first of his brother and then of Jadon Sancho. Given his performances for Belgium at Euro 2020 and Sancho's Dortmund departure, this could be Thorgan's time.
Few casual football fans would have heard the name Edin Terzic before he replaced Lucien Favre on a caretaker basis. After his unveiling at BVB, supporters may find themselves asking: Could he be the next Jürgen Klopp?