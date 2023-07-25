  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
SoccerGermany

Bundesliga: BVB sign Sabitzer in post-Bellingham rebuild

Michael Da Silva
2 hours ago

Marcel Sabitzer has returned to the Bundesliga, joining Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal. The Austrian midfielder is looking to restart his career after two stop-start years as BVB face life without Jude Bellingham.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ULVl
Borussia Dortmund have signed Marcel Sabtzer from Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund have signed Marcel Sabtzer from Bayern Munich Image: Sven Simon/imago images

Borussia Dortmund have been here before. They've had to fill Robert Lewandowski-, Jadon Sancho- and Erling Haaland-shaped holes in the past — now they must find a way to replace the inspirational midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Whatever can be said about the club's long-held strategy of selling almost every rising star that passes through the Westfalenstadion, BVB have always moved on quickly from every key player they've lost.

Their secret? Possibly that they've never attempted to find like-for-like replacements, which would be financially unviable for Dortmund anyway. Instead, they sign the most suitable player on the market and adjust their system to accommodate a new approach.

"It's about making the right decisions, not the quick decisions," head coach Edin Terzic told German broadcaster Sport1 last week after a preseason friendly victory over Rot-Weiss Erfurt.

For BVB's latest rebuild, which comes after a season in which they should have won the Bundesliga but threw it away on the final day, Marcel Sabitzer has been signed from Bayern Munich as the new fulcrum of a Dortmund midfield, which has also seen Mahmoud Dahoud leave for Brighton.

"The discussions with Borussia Dortmund's managers were excellent and showed me how ambitious the club wants to be in the coming years," Sabitzer said. "I would like to do my part to ensure that BVB achieves its goals and that it has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible."

Sabitzer 'fits the profile exactly'

Dortmund had some work to do to convince Sabitzer to join, with the player rumored to be more keen on remaining in England, where he's been on loan at Manchester United, or playing in Italy.

The Austrian was also on a reported salary of €10 million ($11 million) a year at Bayern, but has been convinced to accept a €2.5 million pay cut to join the Black and Yellows.

With Felix Nmecha having also been brought in from Wolfsburg and left-back Ramy Bensebaini signed from Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free transfer to replace Raphael Guerreiro, Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has now made Sabitzer the third part of the club's midfield rebuild.

"Marcel is an experienced player who has been playing at the top international level for years," Kehl said. "He fits the profile that we were looking for exactly: a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player.

"Marcel is physically strong and also carries an immense goal threat."

Marcel Sabitzer holds the League Cup for Manchester United
Sabitzer had a half-season stint at Manchester United, where he won the League CupImage: imago images/Shutterstock

Back in the Bundesliga

With Sabitzer's years of Bundesliga experience at RB Leipzig and then Bayern, Dortmund know that they're getting a player who won't need long to adapt.

Sabitzer has 71 international caps and was part of the RB Leipzig team that won promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016. A vital member of Leipzig's team for five straight seasons, he then followed coach Julian Nagelsmann to Munich in 2021, but that's where things started to go off the rails.

Sabitzer was never able to establish himself in a Bayern midfield where he also had Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala for competition. The 29-year-old's struggles in Munich gave credence to the theory that players weaned on the Red Bull system tend to struggle outside of it, with Timo Werner and Naby Keita other examples.

He was loaned to Manchester United for the second half of last season, where he featured 11 times and helped Erik ten Hag's side end their six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup.

Having initially been signed as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen, and with England international Mason Mount having since arrived from Chesea, Sabitzer was clearly not part of Ten Hag's long-term plans at United.

But he is part of Dortmund's. A direct Bellingham replacement he is not, but Sabitzer may be the next-best thing.

Edited by Matt Ford

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Jerome Roussillon celebrates the winner

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig miss Bayern Munich target Marcel Sabitzer as Wolfsburg go top

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig miss Bayern Munich target Marcel Sabitzer as Wolfsburg go top

Without creative force Marcel Sabitzer, who has since finalized a move to Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig were toothless in defeat to Wolfsburg. The Wolves made it three from three to lead the Bundesliga early on.
SportsAugust 29, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People walk next a mist machine to cool down, in Monastiraki district of Athens, on Thursday, July 20

Current heat almost impossible without climate change: study

Catastrophe6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A voter holding a ballot paper

Zimbabwe gears up for crucial general election

Zimbabwe gears up for crucial general election

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Leaders of opposition parties in India meet in Bengaluru

India: Can the new opposition alliance oust Modi in 2024?

India: Can the new opposition alliance oust Modi in 2024?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

AfD logo displayed on a phone screen in front of German flag displayed on a laptop screen

Germany’s migrants and minorities fear a far-right surge

Germany’s migrants and minorities fear a far-right surge

Politics22 hours ago08:46 min
More from Germany

Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Politics17 hours ago02:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of the garbage by Tigris River as it is severely polluted due to chemicals, waste, and discharge of sewage water in Baghdad.

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

Nature and Environment18 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage