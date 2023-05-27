Bayern Munich champions again after Dortmund meltdown

Bayern Munich are German champions for the 11th straight time after a breathless climax to the Bundesliga season. Jamal Musiala's 89th minute winner for Bayern settled it following Dortmund’s implosion against Mainz.

Bayern Munich have been crowned Bundesliga champions again, overcoming the odds to win the title by a single point — dashing Dortmund's hopes of lifting the Meisterschale for the first time since 2012 on a final day of extraordinary drama.

Bayern secured it by a single point following Jamal Musiala's late strike as Dortmund could only draw 2-2 with Mainz.

Thomas Tuchel's side were already celebrating with their fans in Cologne as Dortmund threw everything at Mainz to get a late winner that never materialized in a Bundesliga finale that will live long in the memory.

Dortmund's players are left heartbroken after throwing away the Bundesliga. Image: Leon Kuegeler/REUTERS

Unthinkable happens as Dortmund dream dissolves

All eyes were on Dortmund, who had their fate in their own hands with the clearest of tasks: beat Mainz at home to become German champions. Bayern Munich were playing 73 kilometers to the south in Cologne, knowing that only a victory would give them the chance to pounce should the unthinkable happen in Dortmund.

The early momentum swung Bayern's way. Kingsley Coman cut in from the left to arrow a shot into the top corner following a swift break involving Thomas Müller and Leroy Sane. The finish was vintage Coman and applied the pressure on Dortmund, where news of the goal had started to filter through.

Things went from bad to worse for Dortmund soon after. Andreas Hanche-Olsen's header at the near post flashed past Gregor Kobel and stunned the Westfalenstadion as Dortmund had fallen behind and suddenly needed two.

Dortmund were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Raphael Guerreiro, it was soft but given after a VAR check, but Sebastien Haller’s penalty was tame, lacking conviction, and saved comfortably by Mainz keeper Finn Dahmen.

The mood went from hushed to funerial when Mainz captain Karim Onisiwo headed in a second for Mainz in front of the Südtribüne. That was the hammer blow for Dortmund, who had seen Karim Adeyemi limp off injured and were now left needing three goals as their dreams dissolve in front of their eyes.

As Bayern continued to look comfortable in Cologne – Sane had a goal chalked off for handball and Müller headed against the post – Dortmund coach Edin Terzic was about to deliver the most important half-time team talk of his career.

Jamal Musiala won the title for Bayern with an 89th minute strike, his first goal for Bayern under Thomas Tuchel. Image: Thilo Schmuelgen/REUTERS

Musiala magic gives Bayern last laugh

For a while it looked like Dortmund had woken up as Guerreiro pulled one back for Dortmund, raising hopes of a Dortmund comeback. That never happened but with 10 minutes to play Cologne did Dortmund a massive favor as Dejan Ljubicic scored from the penalty spot following a handball by Serge Gnabry on VAR review.

But the final twist came a minute from the end of normal time when Musiala, Bayern's exceptional 20-year-old, scored a delightful goal into the bottom corner, triggering wild scenes in front of the ecstatic Bayern fans.

Bayern's CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic will remain under pressure despite the title win. The club's advisory board meets on May 30 to deconstruct the season and one — or both — may not be in post when Bayern's 11th straight title defense begins in August. Reports were even circling straight after the game that both had been fired in Cologne.

Despite the unedifying spectacle of Bayern president Herbert Hainer and Salihamidzic remonstrating on the field before the Meisterschale had even been lifted, Bayern can take solace in a Bundesliga title that is their least convincing since Jürgen Klopp led Dortmund to glory in 2012.

The wait goes on for Dortmund — and they will never get a better chance than this.

Edited by: Mark Hallam