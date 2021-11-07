Visit the new DW website

Bundesliga

Germany's top professional football or soccer division, operated by the DFL (German Football League). An 18-team league, Bundesliga clubs play 34 games per season; 17 each side of a winter break.

The DW Sports (@DW_Sports on Twitter) team is your one-stop shop for all things Bundesliga - from the title fight and German sides in European competition all the way down the drop zone. Here's a collection of DW's latest content on Germany's top flight.

VfL vs. Frankfurt, BL Frauen Wolfsburg, 05.11.2021, FUßBALL - VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, Saison 2021/22. Schlussjubel, Wolfsburg *** VfL vs Frankfurt, BL Women Wolfsburg, 05 11 2021, FOOTBALL VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Womens Bundesliga, 2021 season 22 final cheer, Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg better than last-minute heroics suggest 07.11.2021

Wolfsburg is back in business after a last-minute winner against Frankfurt. Cologne sealed a rousing win in a local rivalry and the impact of the Champions League is obvious.
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on November 06, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku leads from the front as Marsch finally makes his mark 06.11.2021

Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
06.11.2021, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Ligaspiel, 1. Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg, im Bild Torschuetze Lukas Nmecha 10, Wolfsburg jubelt nach dem Tor zum 1:0 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg *** 06 11 2021, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Ligaspiel, 1 Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg, in picture goal scorer Lukas Nmecha 10, Wolfsburg cheers after scoring 1 0 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg

Lukas Nmecha: A target man for Wolfsburg and Germany 06.11.2021

Wolfsburg's Lukas Nmecha has been in good form this season, so much so that Germany head coach Hansi Flick has called up the 22-year-old. But what is it that makes Nmecha so special?
Mainz, Deutschland 05. November 2021: 1. BL - 2021/2022 - FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bor. Moenchengladbach Torschuetze Silvan Widmer Mainz freut sich ueber sein Tor zum 1:1. // DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video // Mewa Arena Rheinland - Pfalz *** Mainz, Germany 05 November 2021 1 BL 2021 2022 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bor Moenchengladbach Goal scorer Silvan Widmer Mainz is delighted with his goal to 1 1 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Mewa Arena Rheinland Pfalz Copyright: xFotostandx/xRacochax

Bundesliga: Mainz secure a point against Gladbach after Widmer’s magic 05.11.2021

Mainz secured a well-earned point against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who continue to struggle on the road this season. For Mainz, it was another step in the right direction under coach Bo Svensson.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by Match Referee, Michael Oliver (not pictured) during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Borussia Dortmund and AFC Ajax at Signal Iduna Park on November 03, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund undone by Mats Hummels red card 03.11.2021

Billed as a revenge game for the Bundesliga side, a refereeing decision ended up costing Borussia Dortmund the chance at a win over Ajax. Mats Hummels was controversially sent off in the first half.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 6, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry REUTERS/Lukas Barth DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich end run, but Freiburg in for long haul 01.11.2021

The Bundesliga's last unbeaten run of the season fell at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, but it was thanks to a 2-1 Bayern Munich win. Freiburg’s strong start faltered, but they are well placed to recover equilibrium.
23.10.2021, Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2021/2022, 9. Spieltag, FC Bayern M¸nchen - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in der Allianz-Arena M¸nchen. Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern M¸nchen nachdenklich ***DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** *** 23 10 2021, Football 1 Bundesliga 2021 2022, Matchday 9, FC Bayern Munich TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, at Allianz Arena Munich Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich reflective DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

The Kimmich non-vacc controversy 01.11.2021

FC Bayern player Joshua Kimmich is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Kimmich’s words seem at odds with 'We Kick Corona'. A campaign he founded with teammate Leon Goretzka.
Fußball 1. Bundesliga 10. Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfL Wolfsburg am 30.10.2021 in der BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel / Jubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer / Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Football 1 Bundesliga 10 Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen VfL Wolfsburg on 30 10 2021 at BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xHDx

Why Florian Kohfeldt is an astute gamble for Wolfsburg 30.10.2021

Months after being sacked by Werder Bremen, Florian Kohfeldt celebrated a win on his coaching debut with Wolfsburg. While the move may be a risk for the Champions League club, it may be an astute gamble on a young coach.
BAU // Sinsheim , Bundesliga Fußball , TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC Berlin , Andrej Kramaric ( Hoffenheim )

Andrej Kramaric: An underrated big fish in one of Germany’s smallest ponds 29.10.2021

In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
L: 23.10.2021, Cheftrainer Mark van Bommel VfL Wolfsburg Wolfsburg M: Wolfsburg's Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner on April 24, 2021 R: 23.10.2021, Trainer Jesse Marsch RB Leipzig

Bundesliga: Why are Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig struggling? 28.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig all finished in European qualification places last year, but this season they are struggling. Jasmine Baba explains why things are different for the Bundesliga trio.
17.10.2021, Fussball, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München, Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern München) Foto: Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich star avoids jail in Spain 27.10.2021

A Madrid court has suspended a six-month prison term for Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez. The player had faced jail for breaking a restraining order imposed in a domestic violence case.
SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 25: Mark van Bommel, Head Coach of VfL Wolfsburg looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg at PreZero-Arena on September 25, 2021 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Mark van Bommel fired by Wolfsburg after 13 games 24.10.2021

Wolfsburg have fired their head coach Mark van Bommel after an eight-game winless run. The Dutchman had enjoyed a strong start to the season, but Wolfsburg have decided to cut ties with the former Bayern Munich player.
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich arrives at the stadium wearing a face mask prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich defends COVID-19 vaccine stance as Bayern Munich win again 23.10.2021

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
Jean-Paul Boetius Mainz, links und Jonathan Burkardt Mainz feiern das Tor zum 3:0 gegen Augsburg FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 22.10.2021 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 22.10.2021 Mainz *** Jean Paul Boetius Mainz, left, and Jonathan Burkardt Mainz celebrate scoring the 3 0 goal against Augsburg FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Football, 1 Bundesliga, 22 10 2021 DFL REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Football, 1 Bundesliga, 22 10 2021 Mainz Copyright: xEibner-Pressefotox EP_RWS

Bundesliga: Burkhardt impresses as vibrant Mainz explode into form 22.10.2021

An irrepressible first half set Mainz on the path to victory, with an overwhelmed Augsburg unable to recover. It was a welcome win for Mainz, with Germany U21 captain Jonathan Burkardt impressing in front of Hansi Flick.
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Mainz 05 in Dortmund, western Germany, on October 16, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga Inside: Haaland is BACK! 20.10.2021

Erling Haaland returns to action after injury and is back to scoring for fun. But can Dortmund keep hold of their star striker?

AMSTERDAM, 19-10-2021, Johan CruyffArena, Champions League group stage season 2021 / 2022 between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund. 2-0 of Ajax player Daley Blind Ajax - Borussia Dortmund PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxNED x13969373x Copyright:

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund outclassed by awesome Ajax 19.10.2021

Borussia Dortmund were stunned in Amsterdam by a stunning performance from hosts Ajax. Dortmund's Dutch opponents delivered such a dynamic display the Bundesliga side stood no chance.
