Germany's top professional football or soccer division, operated by the DFL (German Football League). An 18-team league, Bundesliga clubs play 34 games per season; 17 each side of a winter break.
Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.