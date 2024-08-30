Champions League: Big names headed for Germany

This season's draw for the Champions League wasn't about putting teams into groups but simply determining who would play whom in the new eight-match league phase.

The Bundesliga clubs in this season's new-look Champions League can look forward to several attractive matchups following Thursday evening's draw for the league phase, which has replaced the group stage.

"It is a very interesting and exciting format that can be thrilling right to the end," said Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl after learning that his team would face Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are very pleased to meet a former Bayern coach, Hansi Flick, in Barcelona. At home against Paris Saint-Germain, we can also expect also a great game."

Eberl's counterpart at Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Kehl, was also pleased that his team will face Barcelona, as well as fellow Spanish giants Real Madrid.

"Our games are a good mix of absolute top opponents like Barcelona or Real, as well as teams that we will be facing for the first time," Kehl said. "There are many attractive (away dates) for our fans."

Bayer Leverkusen, the defending Bundesliga champions, and RB Leipzig have drawn both Liverpool and Inter Milan as their opponents. Leverkusen are also scheduled to face Real Madrid and AC Milan.

"This will be a challenging trip to Europe," said Simon Rolfes, sporting director of Leverkusen.

"The game at Xabi's old club (Liverpool) is, of course, a highlight — just like both games against the Milan teams at home, even if I would have liked to experience one of them in Milan."

"We have four great home games, attractive opponents abroad," said RB Leipzig's managing director of sports, Marcel Schäfer.

"We have high expectations of ourselves and aim to make headlines in this competition."

Hosting Champions League matches is a special treat for Stuttgart, which surprised everybody by finishing second in the Bundesliga last season.

"We get to compete with the best clubs in Europe, and we're really looking forward to it," said head coach Sebastian Hoeness.

"The away game at Real Madrid was at the top of the agenda for many on the team and the coaching staff had it at the top of their wish list."

Long league table

Under the new format, all 36 teams will be listed on one table during the league phase.

Following the eight matchdays, the top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, while the teams ranked ninth to 24th go into a playoff to determine the other eight.

The league phase starts on September 17 and 18 and ends on January 28 and 29.

From the round of 16 onwards, the Champions League reverts to its traditional format, with the knockout stages played over home and away legs.

The final is scheduled for May 31, 2025, in Munich's Allianz Arena.

Edited by: Kalika Mehta.