Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bayer Leverkusen's biggest successes were winning the 1988 UEFA Cup and the German Cupin 1993. But it is the 2002 season, when the club narrowly missed winning the treble, that Leverkusen are most famous for.
Founded by employees from the Bayer chemical company, Bayer Leverkusen are one of the three clubs currently in the Bundesliga (along with Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim) in which the members don't own the controlling equity. After first winning promotion to the Bundesliga in the 1980s, Leverkusen established themselves as a permanent fixture in Germany's top flight and have often qualified for Europe. Follow all the latest on Bayer Leverkusen with DW's content, collated below.
While Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund hog the limelight with their new head coaches, another Bundesliga newcomer has been quietly impressive in the shadows. Under Gerardo Seoane, Bayer Leverkusen are flying.
VfB Stuttgart's poor start to the season continued with defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Earlier in the week, chairman Thomas Hitzlsperger announced he would not be extending his contract beyond October 2022.
In one of the games of this, or any other, Bundesliga season, Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund to a 4-3 win over Bayer Leverkusen. While the Norwegian was decisive, Leverkusen's latest German talent also shone.
The German Cup's first round gives lower-league clubs a shot at the big boys, and there are plenty of past examples of minnows knocking out some big fish. DW speculates on possible Bundesliga victims this time around.
The Czech Republic got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start against Scotland thanks to a spectacular brace from Patrik Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen striker may just have scored the goal of the tournament.
In the final episode of series one, James chats to Bayer Leverkusen and Iceland midfielder Sandra Maria Jessen about playing and living during the global pandemic. As a player, Jessen explains how she managed as an individual, what it meant for the team's group messaging chat and how international break felt. In an insightful final episode, Jessen also reveals some personal news.
Beyond its political and societal impact, Brexit will profoundly affect the movement of footballers. EU nationals under 18 can no longer join British clubs, triggering a shift in how talent is acquired and retained.