Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen's biggest successes were winning the 1988 UEFA Cup and the German Cupin 1993. But it is the 2002 season, when the club narrowly missed winning the treble, that Leverkusen are most famous for.

Founded by employees from the Bayer chemical company, Bayer Leverkusen are one of the three clubs currently in the Bundesliga (along with Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim) in which the members don't own the controlling equity. After first winning promotion to the Bundesliga in the 1980s, Leverkusen established themselves as a permanent fixture in Germany's top flight and have often qualified for Europe. Follow all the latest on Bayer Leverkusen with DW's content, collated below.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga 10. Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfL Wolfsburg am 30.10.2021 in der BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel / Jubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer / Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Football 1 Bundesliga 10 Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen VfL Wolfsburg on 30 10 2021 at BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xHDx

Why Florian Kohfeldt is an astute gamble for Wolfsburg 30.10.2021

Months after being sacked by Werder Bremen, Florian Kohfeldt celebrated a win on his coaching debut with Wolfsburg. While the move may be a risk for the Champions League club, it may be an astute gamble on a young coach.
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 17: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring their side's first goal with Dayot Upamecano during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at BayArena on October 17, 2021 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Lewandowski, Gnabry at the double as Bayern blitz Leverkusen 17.10.2021

A top-of-the-table clash ended up resembling an exhibition game. Bayer Leverkusen were terrible. Bayern Munich were ruthlessly brilliant. And the Bundesliga faces the same old questions, writes Matt Ford from Leverkusen.
Trainer Gerardo Seoane / / Fußball Fussball / 1.Bundesliga Herren DFL / Saison 2021/2022 / 14.08.2021 / 1.FC Union Berlin FCU vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen / DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. / *** Coach Gerardo Seoane Sport Football Soccer 1 Bundesliga Men DFL Season 2021 2022 14 08 2021 1 FC Union Berlin FCU vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

Quiet man Gerardo Seoane turning up the volume as Bayer Leverkusen pursue Bayern 03.10.2021

While Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund hog the limelight with their new head coaches, another Bundesliga newcomer has been quietly impressive in the shadows. Under Gerardo Seoane, Bayer Leverkusen are flying.
Deutschland, Stuttgart, 19.09.2021, Fussball, Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart - Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Thomas Hitzlsperger (Vorstand Sport VfB Stuttgart). Foto: Robin Rudel

Stuttgart's poor start continues after Thomas Hitzlsperger announces departure 19.09.2021

VfB Stuttgart's poor start to the season continued with defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Earlier in the week, chairman Thomas Hitzlsperger announced he would not be extending his contract beyond October 2022.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - September 11, 2021 Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Florian Wirtz sparkles but Erling Haaland secures win for Borussia Dortmund 11.09.2021

In one of the games of this, or any other, Bundesliga season, Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund to a 4-3 win over Bayer Leverkusen. While the Norwegian was decisive, Leverkusen's latest German talent also shone.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Lukas Hradecky of Leverkusen unsuccessfully dives to save the first goal scored by David Alaba of Bayern during the DFB Cup final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on July 4, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by John MacDougall/Pool via Getty Images)

German Cup: Possible upsets of Bundesliga clubs to watch out for in the first round 06.08.2021

The German Cup's first round gives lower-league clubs a shot at the big boys, and there are plenty of past examples of minnows knocking out some big fish. DW speculates on possible Bundesliga victims this time around.
12.6.1993, Berlin, Deutschland, - Im 50. Endspiel um den Deutschen Fußballpokal setzte sich Bundesligist Bayer Leverkusen am 12.06.1993 im Berliner Olympiastadion gegen die Amateure von Hertha BSC mit 1:0 (0:0) durch und nimmt in der kommenden Saison am Europacup der Pokalsieger teil. Das Siegerfoto: Vorn v.l.n.r.: Josef Nehl, Christian Wörns, Torschütze Ulf Kirsten (mit Pokal), Kapitän Franco Foda und Heiko Scholz. Hinten v.l.n.r.: Stefan Hanke, Marcus Happe, Pavel Hapal. Ioan Lupescu Andreas Fischer, Torhüter Rüdiger Vollborn und Guido Hoffmann. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Zwölf Momente und Epochen der Hertha-Geschichte» vom 24.07.2017) Foto: Altwein Andreas/Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Cup: Heiko Scholz on how to win in East and West Germany 06.08.2021

Bayer Leverkusen beat fourth division Lokomotive Leipzig on Saturday in the German Cup. Former midfielder Heiko Scholz won domestic cups with both clubs in both East and West Germany, either side of German reunification.
TOPSHOT - Czech Republic's forward Patrik Schick (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick scores from the halfway line as Czechs beat Scotland 14.06.2021

The Czech Republic got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start against Scotland thanks to a spectacular brace from Patrik Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen striker may just have scored the goal of the tournament.
DW Teaser Podcastproject fußball.

COVID-19's impact on German football: The player 28.03.2021

In the final episode of series one, James chats to Bayer Leverkusen and Iceland midfielder Sandra Maria Jessen about playing and living during the global pandemic. As a player, Jessen explains how she managed as an individual, what it meant for the team's group messaging chat and how international break felt. In an insightful final episode, Jessen also reveals some personal news.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 28, 2021 Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz looks dejected Pool via REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Where to now for Leverkusen after Peter Bosz departure? 23.03.2021

A strong start to the season had many tipping Leverkusen for Champions League qualification. But a shocking dip in form has convinced the club to sack coach Peter Bosz. Can newcomer Hannes Wolf turn their season around?
March 5, 2021, Leverkusen, Nordrhein Westfahlen, Germany: Leverkusen, Germany, March 5th Leverkusen players celbrate Henrietta Csiszar's (#27 Leverkusen) goal with during the Frauen Bundesliga game between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Turbine Potsdam at the Ulrich Haberland Stadium in Leverkusen, Germany (Credit Image: Â© Tatjana Herzberg/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press

Women's Bundesliga roundup: Bayer Leverkusen on the march 08.03.2021

This week's talking points from women's football include: Bayer Leverkusen a new team to fear, Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor returning from injury and former first lady Michelle Obama congratulating US soccer stars.
SC Freiburg - RB Leipzig / 06.03.2021 Freiburg, 06.03.2021, Schwarzwaldstadion, Fuﬂball, BuLi, 24.Spieltag , SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig , Tor f¸r Leipzig zum 0:1. Im Bild: Torsch¸tze Christopher Nkunku 18, RB Leipzig, Torjubel. , DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. , *** SC Freiburg RB Leipzig 06 03 2021 Freiburg, 06 03 2021, Schwarzwaldstadion, Fuﬂball, BuLi, 24 Spieltag , SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig , Goal for Leipzig to 0 1 Im Bild Torsch¸tze Christopher Nkunku 18, RB Leipzig , Torjubel , DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video ,

RB Leipzig waking up as the rest of the Bundesliga falls asleep 06.03.2021

Saturday afternoon's games in the Bundesliga were a difficult watch, especially for Borussia Mönchengladbach fans. But while the rest of the league falls asleep, Alexander Sörloth and RB Leipzig may be waking up.
Fussball Serge Gnabry Bayern Gelsenkirchen, 24.01.2021, Fussball, Bundesliga, FC Schalke 04 - FC Bayern Muenchen 0:4 Gelsenkirchen *** Football Serge Gnabry Bayern Gelsenkirchen, 24 01 2021, Football, Bundesliga, FC Schalke 04 FC Bayern Muenchen 0 4 Gelsenkirchen Poolfoto Groothuis/Witters/Pool/Witters via Christopher Neundorf/Kirchner-Media ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

How Brexit will 'change the landscape of youth players' in European football 15.02.2021

Beyond its political and societal impact, Brexit will profoundly affect the movement of footballers. EU nationals under 18 can no longer join British clubs, triggering a shift in how talent is acquired and retained.
Essen's players celebrate at the end of the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between RW Essen and Bayer Leverkusen in Essen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen out after defeat by fourth tier Rot-Weiss Essen 02.02.2021

Rot-Weiss Essen of the Regionalliga West pulled off a famous German Cup win over Bayer Leverkusen to reach the last eight. Elsewhere, Dortmund scraped through, as did Holstein Kiel, Bayern Munich's conquerors.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - January 30, 2021 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku rises to the occasion as RB Leipzig top Leverkusen 30.01.2021

Christopher Nkunku's goal was the only one Leipzig needed in their high stakes clash against Leverkusen. Though the Frenchman has struggled with fitness this season, he remains one of Leipzig's key players.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - January 24, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga's best and worst at halfway in 2020-21 season 26.01.2021

Bayern Munich are still the team to beat, but the first half of the Bundesliga season had its fair share of surprises. DW sorts through the good and the bad from the season so far.
