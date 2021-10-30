Bayer Leverkusen's biggest successes were winning the 1988 UEFA Cup and the German Cupin 1993. But it is the 2002 season, when the club narrowly missed winning the treble, that Leverkusen are most famous for.

Founded by employees from the Bayer chemical company, Bayer Leverkusen are one of the three clubs currently in the Bundesliga (along with Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim) in which the members don't own the controlling equity. After first winning promotion to the Bundesliga in the 1980s, Leverkusen established themselves as a permanent fixture in Germany's top flight and have often qualified for Europe. Follow all the latest on Bayer Leverkusen with DW's content, collated below.