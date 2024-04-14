Bayer Leverkusen win 1st ever Bundesliga title

They are "Neverkusen" no more. Bayer Leverkusen have broken more than a decade of Bayern Munich hegemony in the Bundesliga, winning the league at a canter under the stewardship of a former Bayern player, Xabi Alonso.

Perennial contenders in German football, the Bundesliga title had always evaded Bayer Leverkusen, leading to the somewhat cruel "Neverkusen" nickname.

But this season, Xabi Alonso's team romped away with the league, mathematically sealing the title with five games to spare.

Success-starved Leverkusen fans flocked onto the pitch to celebrate after the team sealed the league in style with a 5-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday Image: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

The team is yet to lose a league game all season, with 25 wins and four draws in 29 matches, while they're conceding less than a goal a game on average.

