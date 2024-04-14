Bayer Leverkusen win 1st ever Bundesliga title

Bayer Leverkusen win 1st ever Bundesliga titleApril 15, 2024
Perennial contenders in German football, the Bundesliga title had always evaded Bayer Leverkusen, leading to the somewhat cruel "Neverkusen" nickname.
But this season, Xabi Alonso's team romped away with the league, mathematically sealing the title with five games to spare.
The team is yet to lose a league game all season, with 25 wins and four draws in 29 matches, while they're conceding less than a goal a game on average.
How did they dispel more than a decade of Bayern Munich dominance? What was Xabi Alonso's impact from the dugout? What were the best images from Sunday's long overdue celebrations in the small city near Cologne? Check out our coverage here.