In 2002, the "Neverkusen" effect was at its most extreme. First coach Klaus Toppmöller (third from left) saw his side let the Bundesliga title slip from their grasp in the last few matchdays and only finished second. Then Leverkusen also lost the German Cup final against Schalke. But the biggest game in the club's history, the third chance at a trophy in 2002, was still to come...