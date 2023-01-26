  1. Skip to content
Andreas Sten-Ziemons

Editor and reporter with an enthusiasm for sport and a passion for basketball, F1 and show jumping

Andreas Sten-Ziemons, a half-trained doctor and fully qualified sports scientist, has worked for DW since 2006 and for the sports department since 2008.

A "child" of the Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) in Cologne, where he worked during his time as a student, Andreas came to Deutsche Welle as a trainee after the 2006 World Cup in Germany. During the so-called "summer fairy tale," he worked for the World Cup team at the ARD's Sportschau program.

Growing up near the Dutch border in western Germany, he studied medicine at the Rhineland-Westphalian University of Applied Sciences in Aachen up to the first state examination before completing a degree in sports science at the German Sport University Cologne. He also studied media science at the Agder University College in Kristiansand, Norway.

At DW, his path lead him quickly to the sports department, where he moderated and produced radio reports and wrote for the online website. In addition to sports, Andreas also freelanced for DW's science department and Europe program. Since 2013, he has been a permanent staff editor in the sports department.

His main interests, apart from the inevitable football, are basketball, Formula One and equestrian sports — show jumping being his preferred discipline. Alongside his work at DW, Andreas worked for the WDR program "Sport inside," which won a German Television Award in 2013.

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Some Russian and Belarusian athletes may be a step closer to being allowed to return to international competition.
SportsJanuary 26, 2023
China's football players line up for a photo at the FIFA Asian World Cup qualifier against Japan

How China wants to become a football heavyweight

Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently cemented his power. Now he wants to turn China into a football power player.
SportsNovember 4, 2022
Elnaz Rekabi on the climbing wall

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

Iranian Taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi speaks about Elnaz Rekabi and the crackdown on protests against the regime.
SportsOctober 24, 2022
Hayley Wickenheiser

Breaking down barriers: Pioneers of women's sport

Breaking down barriers: Pioneers of women's sport

Many high-profile female athletes have shaken up the male-dominated sporting establishment over the years.
SportsMarch 7, 202315 images
Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Germany's goalkeeper generation after Manuel Neuer and co.

Germany's goalkeeper generation after Manuel Neuer and co.

Germany has long been considered a "nation of goalkeepers," but the next generation is finding it tough to get a chance.
SoccerMarch 4, 2023
Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada holds the Europa League trophy, surrounded by his teammates

Daichi Kamada: too big for Eintracht Frankfurt?

Daichi Kamada: too big for Eintracht Frankfurt?

Eintracht Frankfurt's Japanese international Daici Kamada has reportedly agreed to join Borussia Dortmund.
SoccerFebruary 25, 2023
LeBron James takes the shot to become the greatest scorer of all-time

The NBA's top 10 scorers

The NBA's top 10 scorers

LeBron James is the new all-time leading scorer in NBA history after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38-year record.
SportsFebruary 8, 202310 images
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Is the Bundesliga still a 'big league'?

Is the Bundesliga still a 'big league'?

German football can't compete financially with the Premier League, but it has plenty of other things to offer.
SoccerFebruary 3, 2023
Rudi Völler sits in front of German football badges

Opinion: Rudi Völler is not the reformer Germany needs

Opinion: Rudi Völler is not the reformer Germany needs

Rudi Völler is Germany’s new sporting director. He's no visionary and no reformer, says DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons.
Kommentarbild von Andreas Sten-Ziemons
Andreas Sten-Ziemons
Commentary
SoccerJanuary 20, 2023
