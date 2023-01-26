Andreas Sten-Ziemons

A "child" of the Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) in Cologne, where he worked during his time as a student, Andreas came to Deutsche Welle as a trainee after the 2006 World Cup in Germany. During the so-called "summer fairy tale," he worked for the World Cup team at the ARD's Sportschau program.

Growing up near the Dutch border in western Germany, he studied medicine at the Rhineland-Westphalian University of Applied Sciences in Aachen up to the first state examination before completing a degree in sports science at the German Sport University Cologne. He also studied media science at the Agder University College in Kristiansand, Norway.

At DW, his path lead him quickly to the sports department, where he moderated and produced radio reports and wrote for the online website. In addition to sports, Andreas also freelanced for DW's science department and Europe program. Since 2013, he has been a permanent staff editor in the sports department.

His main interests, apart from the inevitable football, are basketball, Formula One and equestrian sports — show jumping being his preferred discipline. Alongside his work at DW, Andreas worked for the WDR program "Sport inside," which won a German Television Award in 2013.