Paris 2024 – memorable Paralympics moments
The Paralympic Games are not just about winning medals and setting records. Each day of competition has produced extraordinary moments and unique images.
Effervescent joy
Brazilian Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo won Paralympic gold in the 100-meter backstroke. The 22-year-old is something of an equivalent of Leon Marchand at the Olympics. He also won gold in the 50-meter backstroke and 200-meter freestyle and set a new world record with Brazil's medley relay team in Paris.
Landing in the sand pit in style
Would wider wings have carried long jumper Arjola Dedaj a little further? She missed out on the bronze medal by a mere centimeter. Many of the blind or visually impaired athletes in Paris wear eye masks during the competition, but the Italian still stands out visually with her colorful butterfly mask.
Contact sport
Officially wheelchair rugby is a not a contact sport, but wheelchair collisions are permitted. The sport used to be called murderball. Women and men compete in mixed teams. It tends to be a clean game, but as can be seen here from a match between Germany and the United States, rollovers sometimes can't be avoided.
Post-race proposal
In sporting terms, the Paralympics weren't a success for 100-meter sprinter Alessandro Ossola. The Italian finished last in his preliminary heat and was eliminated. Perhaps he was not fully focused on the track, because after the race came the much more important moment: Ossola proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes!
Playing it by ear
The ball is smaller and heavier, the pitch not as big as in sighted football but the blind version of the game is also a fast-moving sport. A rattle is built into the ball to help players locate it, while, guides give them commands from othe sidelines. The players shout a lot on the pitch to help avoid collisions.
Yes! Yes! Yes!
German table tennis player Stephanie Grebe was overjoyed when she and doubles partner Juliane Wolf made it through to the final, knowing they were certain to take home a medal. In the end, the pair had to settle for silver because their Chinese opponents were just too strong.
Emotional Paralympic veteran
What an honor! German para long jumper Markus Rehm was one of the last torchbearers at the opening ceremony on the Place de la Concorde. "I had unbelievable goosebumps. I got really emotional," said the four-time Paralympic champion, whose first Games were in London in 2012. "That was a really, really big moment."