Bundesliga: Players with the most appearances
The Bundesliga has been around since 1963. Since then, thousands have played in Germany's top-flight. Here are the ten players to have played the most games in the top division.
1. Karl-Heinz Körbel - 602 games
Körbel was only ever called 'Charly'. The defender joined Eintracht Frankfurt as a 17-year-old in 1972 and played his entire professional career for the club. He wore the Frankfurt shirt until 1991 and scored 45 Bundesliga goals. Although Körbel never became German champion, he won the DFB Cup four times and the UEFA Cup once with Eintracht.
2. Manfred Kaltz - 581 games
His trademark was the 'banana cross', a bending cross that moves in front of goal. Since Horst Hrubesch, a teammate who was strong in the air, was usually the recipient at Hamburg, 'Manni' Kaltz set up numerous goals. Thanks to his good free-kick and penalty skills, he also scored 76 times himself. He also scored six own goals. Kaltz became champion three times with HSV.
3. Oliver Kahn - 557 games
No goalkeeper has stood between the posts in the Bundesliga as often as Kahn. Only Neuer has won more titles as a keeper. Kahn, who started his career with Karlsruher in 1987, became German champion eight times with Bayern, won the German Cup six times, the Champions League and the UEFA Cup. He ended his career in 2008.
4. Klaus Fichtel - 552 games
Klaus Fichtel, nicknamed 'Tanne' (fir tree) because of his surname (Fichtel is a mountain range in Germany), was one thing above all: reliable. At Schalke and Werder Bremen, he was one of the best defensive players in the Bundesliga. At 43 years, six months and three daysold, Fichtel was the oldest player ever to play in the Bundesliga when he retired in 1988.
5. Mirko Votava - 546 games
Born in the Czech Republic, he came to Germany with his family as a child in 1968, shortly before the Prague Spring. He learned to play football and played for Borussia Dortmund's youth team. Votava also turned professional at the club in 1976. After three years at Atletico Madrid, he moved back to the Bundesliga in 1985 and joined Werder Bremen, where he became German champion twice.
6. Klaus Fischer - 535 games
Whether for 1860 Munich, Cologne, Schalke or Bochum - Klaus Fischer always scored goals. With 268 Bundesliga goals, Fischer is the second-best goalscorer of all time behind Gerd Müller (365). Fischer's specialty was the overhead kick. Born in Bavaria, he had his best time at Schalke, but was also involved in the Bundesliga scandal there in 1972.
7. Eike Immel - 534 games
Immel was already a Bundesliga goalkeeper for Borussia Dortmund at the age of 17. He played 247 games for BVB and then moved to Stuttgart, where he became German champion in 1992. Immel was well on his way to catching up with Karl-Heinz Körbel as record player, but was benched as number two goalkeeper by new Stuttgart coach Rolf Fringer in 1995 and moved to Manchester City.
8. Willi Neuberger - 520 games
There is hardly a position that Willi Neuberger did not play in during his 17 professional years with Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen, Wuppertal and Eintracht Frankfurt. His versatility was his trump card in the Bundesliga, but he only made two appearances for the national team. Neuberger was the Bundesliga's record player for two years before being overtaken by Klaus Fichtel in 1985.
9. Michael Lameck - 518 games
Michael 'Ata' Lameck was a loyal soul. The defender played all of his Bundesliga matches in Bochum colors. 'Ata' still enjoys cult status among the club's fans today. Incidentally, Lameck got his nickname because he used to play on black cinder pitches as a child and his mother always had to scrub him clean afterwards with the cleaning agent of the same name.
10. Manuel Neuer - 512 games*
Neuer made his Bundesliga debut back in 2006, aged just 20, replacing the injured Schalke goalkeeper Frank Rost. He quickly became the new number one and after 156 games for the club, he joined Bayern Munich in 2011. After initial skepticism, he became a fan favorite and has won a huge number of trophies. He has been captain since 2017. (*as of December 2, 2024).