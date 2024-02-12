Immel was already a Bundesliga goalkeeper for Borussia Dortmund at the age of 17. He played 247 games for BVB and then moved to Stuttgart, where he became German champion in 1992. Immel was well on his way to catching up with Karl-Heinz Körbel as record player, but was benched as number two goalkeeper by new Stuttgart coach Rolf Fringer in 1995 and moved to Manchester City.