At the beginning of his career, Nadal (right) repeatedly duked it out with Roger Federer (left), the world's No.1. Nadal was almost always able to beat the Swiss on clay, but he lost in the Wimbledon finals in 2006 and 2007. It was not until 2008 that the Spaniard managed to prevail on the "holy grass" in what remains the longest, and for some the greatest, final in tournament history.