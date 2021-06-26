Jadon Sancho: Revered in Germany, cast aside by England

Jadon Sancho is a household name in Germany. The precocious talent from south London turned up in Dortmund one day in 2017 after demanding games faster than Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola could accommodate him.

His exceptional performances week in week out for Dortmund have made him the top assister in Europe over the last three seasons and a player whose goals have also been crucial to Dortmund.

Since 2018, Sancho has amassed 60 assists – exactly 20 in each season – and 49 goals in 125 games. On average, he scores or assists almost once every game. He spent two months out last season — early March until late April — nursing a muscle injury.

Astonishing numbers for a 21-year-old and little wonder why he is considered one of the most devastating wingers in the world. He appears increasingly likely to be joining Manchester United in the coming days for a fee upwards of €85 million ($101million).

However, when England face Germany in the last 16 of the European Championship on Tuesday, Sancho will be lucky if he gets a few minutes from the bench.

Christoph Kramer, German World Cup winner in 2014 and pundit on German TV for the Euros, stated his disbelief after England's dour goalless draw with Scotland and speculated that maybe there's another reason he's not featuring.

Patrick Berger, of German broadcaster Sport1, added on Twitter after England's 0-0 draw with Scotland: "England must have the best offensive line in Europe. Otherwise I cannot explain to myself why Jadon Sancho has yet played a minute at Euro 2020 so far."

Out of sight, out of mind

Yet, when England needed a goal to break down a resolute Scottish defense last week, it wasn't Sancho who England fans were calling for.

Jack Grealish, the tricky attacking midfielder from Aston Villa whom most England fans have seen a lot more of, was the only name on their lips. Sancho's immense qualities are somehow diminished because he plays outside of England, and that assessment extends to the blinkered nature of the media analysis that surrounds the English national team.

Sancho has struggled to hit the same heights for England as for Borussia Dortmund, but that's not unusual for a player of his age, and one whose international appearances are usually off the bench.

"He has to do more for England," demanded for Arsenal defender Lee Dixon, now a pundit for ITV, during England's labored 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

By that logic, Grealish wouldn't have made the squad for this tournament, given his limited impact for England and return of two assists in seven games coming into this tournament.

Premier League bias

Sancho doesn't play in the Premier League though and therein lies the problem. Southgate is seldom seen at Signal Iduna Park, where he should be at least a few times a season to study the performances of Sancho and looking for ways to recreate the understanding he has with Erling Haaland with Harry Kane.

If Southgate did make the trip to Germany more often he may also discover the outrageous talent that is Jude Bellingham, a Steven Gerrard-like midfielder who attacks with gutso, defends as if it were combat, and reads the game with a maturity that belies his 17 years.

Gareth Southgate hasn't trusted Sancho for England at Euro 2020, despite their lack of goals.

The story of Southgate's Premier League bias doesn't end with Sancho and the Bundesliga though. Fiyako Tomori, the Canadian-born English center-back, made his loan move to AC Milan permanent this year after struggling to get game time at Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has delivered several fine performances of late at the heart of the Rossoneri defense. Ending the season having played every minute in six straight clean sheets, and even scoring against Juventus, tells its own story.

Tomori currently has one England cap to his name and, having been overlooked by Southgate in favor of the relatively inexperienced Ben White when Southgate was looking for a defender to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tomori must have been wishing he'd chosen to represent his country of his birth at international level.

But when Germany visit England on their home turf on Tuesday, there's one player Germany won't want to see. That's the one who will be sitting on the bench.