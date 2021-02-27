 Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho hitting form when Borussia Dortmund need him most | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho hitting form when Borussia Dortmund need him most

Jadon Sancho made history in Borussia Dortmund's win over Arminia Bielefeld with his 50th career Bundesliga assist. The Englishman's recent surge couldn't have come at a better time.

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Arminia Bielefeld Signal Iduna Park
(Dahoud 48', Sancho 58', Renier 81')

Jadon Sancho was the star of the show as Borussia Dortmund cruised to victory over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

His table-setter for Mahmoud Dahoud's opening goal was his 50th assist in the Bundesliga, making him, at 20 years and 330 days, the youngest-ever to reach that milestone. He added a spot-kick 10 minutes later, and drove the counter-attack that preceded Dortmund's third from Renier.

Sancho's showcase was the latest in a series of strong showings for Dortmund. With Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Cup and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga next on the docket, the Englishman's recent rise couldn't have come at a better time.

More to follow...

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  