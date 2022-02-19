  1. Skip to content
van Opdorp Davis Kommentarbild App

Davis VanOpdorp

Sports reporter and editor with special focus on football, US sports and Olympics

A former collegiate athlete, Davis' passion for sports and individuals therein has been a driving force in his career as a reporter. He recently covered the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Raised in Massachusetts, Davis graduated from Boston University in 2013, majoring in journalism and minoring in environmental science. He also competed as a sprinter and hurdler for the university's track and field team after winning three state championships in high school.

After university, he began covering German football and working as a commentator for various Division III colleges in the US. He followed Bayern Munich on their 2014 preseason tour in America, which included the MLS All-Star Game.

Davis joined DW in 2015, moving across the pond to become part of the sports department. In 2016, he presented a social media segment during Euro 2016 in France. In 2017, he became one of the first graduates of DW Kompakt, a shortened traineeship for DW employees.

Growing up idolizing Maurice Greene and Jeremy Wariner, the Olympics have always remained near and dear to his heart. He covered the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, profiling gold medal winners and lesser known Olympians alike and reporting on topics around the competitions.

Featured stories by Davis VanOpdorp

Huang Yu-ting of Taiwan reacts after her heat in the speed-skating women's 500-meter race

Taiwan remains hot-button issue at Olympics

Though Huang Yu-Ting and the IOC want to keep politics out of the Olympics, there seems to be no avoiding it
Sports
February 19, 2022
Kaillie Humphries of the USA kisses her gold medal won in the monobob

Even before gold, Kaillie Humphries had already won

Kaillie Humphries won gold for Team USA in the women's monobob, but her victory came long before Beijing 2022.
Sports
February 14, 2022
China Olympics 2022 Bob-Frauen-Training

Monobob and its impact on female bobsledding

The monobob gives men and women the same number of medal events, but it’s not the event that some wanted.
Sports
February 12, 2022
Stories by Davis VanOpdorp

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd at Roland Garros while holding the French Open trophy

Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open title

After a grueling tournament at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal showed that, even not at 100%, he is the king of clay.
Sports
June 5, 2022
Emre Can is hugged by Marius Wolf as Tom Rothe and Erling Haaland smile nearby

Dortmund win big to secure Champions League qualification

Borussia Dortmund's goal festival against Wolfsburg allowed them to meet their main season objective.
Soccer
April 16, 2022
Players from Finnish side Jokerit standing on the blue line

Russian invasion of Ukraine: The sporting reaction

The sporting world has taken action against Russia due to the country's military operations in Ukraine.
Sports
March 1, 2022
7 images
Deutschland Karlsruher SC v FC Schalke 04 | Schalke ohne Gazprom-Logo

Schalke to end partnership with Gazprom

The decision comes after German football clubs showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people following Russia’s invasion.
Soccer
February 28, 2022
Caroline Bergmann, Davis VanOpdorp and Jonathan Crane

Beijing 2022: The DW reporters' perspectives

DW's three reporters provide an inside look on what it was like to cover an Olympic Games that were like no other.
Sports
February 21, 2022
Eileen Gu holding up the Chinese flag

Freeskiier Eileen Gu enjoys 'deserved' victory lap

After her historic performance in Beijing, freeskier Eileen Gu reflects on the "difficult" experience.
Sports
February 18, 2022
