Davis VanOpdorp

Raised in Massachusetts, Davis graduated from Boston University in 2013, majoring in journalism and minoring in environmental science. He also competed as a sprinter and hurdler for the university's track and field team after winning three state championships in high school.

After university, he began covering German football and working as a commentator for various Division III colleges in the US. He followed Bayern Munich on their 2014 preseason tour in America, which included the MLS All-Star Game.

Davis joined DW in 2015, moving across the pond to become part of the sports department. In 2016, he presented a social media segment during Euro 2016 in France. In 2017, he became one of the first graduates of DW Kompakt, a shortened traineeship for DW employees.

Growing up idolizing Maurice Greene and Jeremy Wariner, the Olympics have always remained near and dear to his heart. He covered the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, profiling gold medal winners and lesser known Olympians alike and reporting on topics around the competitions.