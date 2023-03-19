Bayern Munich pay penalty at Leverkusen ahead of Klassiker

Bayer Leverkusen became the third side to beat Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season, as the champions slumped to a 2-1 loss. Both goals were penalties given by the VAR and Borussia Dortmund await for Bayern.

Bayern Munich are used to first. But a second penalty, given at the second viewing, left them second best on Sunday and second in the table after a deserved loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

After Borussia Dortmund’s convincing win on Saturday, Bayern needed victory to get back to the summit ahead of the international break and the meeting with BVB that follows it. But they didn’t look like they knew it. The home side surged forward in the early stages, with Jeremie Frimpong constantly challenging fellow speedster Alphonso Davies down Bayern’s left.

But while Leverkusen made nothing of their opportunities, Bayern took full advantage of their first. Leon Goretzka laid back to offer Joshua Kimmich a clear sight of goal from just inside the box. Kimmich’s low drive was on target but only really became deadly courtesy of a flick of the boot from Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou. One shot, one goal, 1-0.

Nevertheless, Julian Nagelsmann had seen enough to make a triple substitution at the break. But it wasn’t enough to rouse Bayern from their sluggishness and they were finally punished by their hosts after 55 minutes. After being booked by the referee for diving in the box, Amine Adli threw his boot to the ground. Seconds later, it became clear why as replays for the VAR showed that Benjamin Pavard had trodden on said footwear in the penalty box. Exequiel Palacios rolled home the penalty and restored parity.

One of those haltime substitutes, Jamal Musiala, showed bursts of threat but still the champions labored. And still Leverkusen came. Adil again got free, again went down, again was booked and, once again the decision was rightly overturned after a VAR review. Again, Palacios lashed past Sommer.

Despite a late flurry of efforts, Nagelsmann and his team will have two weeks to mull over a third Bundesliga loss of the season. Dortmund, Bayern's next visitors on April 1, have lost six. But by the only metric that really matters, points, Dortmund now lead. Extend that one point to four next time out and Bayern might just snap out of it. Or, maybe not.

More to follow...