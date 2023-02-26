  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala celebrate
Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala combined for the third goal that killed the gameImage: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP
SoccerGermany

Bayern Munich back on top after dispatching Union Berlin

Matt Pearson
1 hour ago

A blistering first half display saw goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala ease Bayern past Union Berlin. While the points were key, the intensity of Bayern's display may mean as much.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nzk3

Bayern Munich reclaimed their familiar perch at the top of the Bundesliga, laying down a marker with an emphatic 3-0 win over surprise challengers Union Berlin on Sunday.

As the snow fell over the Allianz Arena pitch, the reigning champions turned up the heat immediately. Thomas Müller spurned a golden early opportunity but Bayern were relentless, and Union's defense was finally breached by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's back post header in the 31st minute.

The opener was created by Kingsley Coman, and the French winger made it two 10 minutes later. Running on to a pinpoint through ball from Müller, Coman kept his composure to round the keeper and double Bayern's lead.

If Union's task looked tough at that point, a miracle was required when Jamal Musiala marked his 20th-birthday with the third just before the break. Again Müller was involved, creating a yard of space on the right with a heavy-looking touch before finding Musiala in enough room to tuck come comfortably.

Bayern's third saw an already confident side regain their swagger. Müller and Musiala rubbished the notion they couldn't play together, Musiala was a picture of invention and incision and Yann Sommer in goal had little to do but keep warm.

The good news continued to come for Bayern, with Sadio Mane replacing Coman afer 65 minutes. The Senegalese star had been out since before the World Cup at the end of last year. The early departure of a limping Matthijs de Ligt was the only possible problem for Nagelsmann. But Bayern's dominance means it may well have been a tactical rest.

The win lifts the Bavarians back above Dortmund and three points clear of Union. But it was the nature of the victory that might ring alarm bells among the pretenders as the business end of the season approaches.

More to follow...

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian mortar team fires on a Russian position on February 16, 2023 in Bakhmut

Kyiv denies Russian forces have captured Yahidne

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of people sitting in white chairs at a ceremony

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Golden Bear prize.

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Film24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage