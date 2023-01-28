  1. Skip to content
Union Berlin celebrated another goal
Union Berlin easily dispatched of Hertha BerlinImage: O. Behrendt/Contrast/IMAGO
SoccerGermany

Union's derby dominance: What now for football in Berlin?

Felix Tamsut Berlin
5 minutes ago

Despite being touted as one of German football’s most anticipated derbies, yet another game between Hertha and Union couldn't have been more one sided. What does this mean for the capital and the Bundesliga?

https://p.dw.com/p/4MpNG

Berlin is perhaps Germany’s greatest attraction to the world. The capital is cosmopolitan and international, and its long history and diverse present are always on display. But while Germany's capital is many things to many people, for most it is not a city which belongs to Europe's football elite.

The rivalry between Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin — fans of both teams used to celebrate each other when the city was divided — was seen by many as an opportunity for that to change. Driven by a younger generation of fans bringing their own passion and creativity, Berlin's football culture in the top flight looked set for a new era.

Hertha Berlin was supposed to spearhead the process. German billionaire Lars Windhorst had taken over with the promise of making it a so-called Big City Club. Instead, it was the team on the other side of town that have led the way.

Full house

Thanks to 75,000 fans at the Olympiastadion — 7,500 of which wore red —  the atmosphere was fantastic.

Nina and Daniela, both 30, are Union fans. For them, this atmosphere is part of the reason they attended the game.

"We expect a loud away end and lots of singing," Daniela told DW before the game. "I couldn’t have put it better myself," Nina agreed.

Another fan in attendance was Yaakov, who flew all the way from Israel to see the game. The 30-year-old is a so-called groundhopper, who has spent the past few years traveling to the world’s biggest games in order to experience the atmosphere and the crowds.

"It’s my second time at the Berlin derby. It’s a big game for everyone who likes football," he told DW, adding that he expects the atmosphere to live up to the profile of a 'proper local rivalry', with everything that comes with it."

That's just how it felt as the game kicked off. Hertha fans started the game with a cross-stadium choreography with the phrase "Ha ho he, Hertha BSC!". In the stands, Hertha's "Ostkurve" set the tone, but a few moments later, the away support was heard more loudly. It was an atmosphere fit for a derby, even after Danilho Doekhi headed home for Union just before halftime.

However, shortly after Paul Seguin had doubled Union’s lead and ended the contest, Union's fans sang: "The time has now come, you will all see, that Union Berlin will get to the top!" 

A feverish derby feel had been replaced by the reminder of how different the direction of travel is for these two sides. Union Berlin were about to go level on points with Bayern Munich, at least for a part of Saturday night, while Hertha were second last.

Union’s dominance a story of two tales

The rise of the side from Berlin’s eastern quarter of Köpenick is a great story for the Bundesliga, but in the context of the Berlin derby, a fixture that once looked like a headline story for Germany’s top flight is dangerously lopsided. Union Berlin’s 2-0 win was their fourth in a row. On the day, and indeed, in the past four derbies, Germany’s capital is clearly red.

Union's head coach Urs Fischer might have said afterwards that his team were "fortunate winners" and that he had not seen a "top team across the full 90 minutes", but Union's derby dominance is impossible to deny. Even Hertha fans had little left to chant other than that their opponents didn’t even belong to the city, but to Köpenick.

For Nina and Daniela, who both have partners who support Hertha, the fixture is more important than the result. "The most important thing is both clubs and fans remember Berlin connects them both," Nina said.

That will always be true but the latest Union win proves that not only is Berlin’s derby more one-sided than ever, but also, with relegation looming for Hertha, this derby might be the last one in the Bundesliga for a while.

