Felix Tamsut

After moving to Germany in 2015, Felix has traveled across Germany in a bid to understand the country's culture, politics and geography, and he discovered those, and a lot more, through the local football scene and its organized fan and ultra groups. From the Champions League to lower league football, Felix has turned it into his journalistic focus to shed light onto the topics making Germany's inherently political fan culture so special. He has also written for several international outlets.



Originating from Israel, Felix is also an expert on Israeli sports and antisemitism in German football.