Felix Tamsut Kommentarbild

Felix Tamsut

Covering Germany's fan culture, as well as political aspects of German and international football

Originating from Ashdod, Israel, Felix joined DW in 2015, and discovered the fascinating world of Germany's political football and its fan groups.

After moving to Germany in 2015, Felix has traveled across Germany in a bid to understand the country's culture, politics and geography, and he discovered those, and a lot more, through the local football scene and its organized fan and ultra groups. From the Champions League to lower league football, Felix has turned it into his journalistic focus to shed light onto the topics making Germany's inherently political fan culture so special. He has also written for several international outlets.

Originating from Israel, Felix is also an expert on Israeli sports and antisemitism in German football.

Featured stories by Felix Tamsut

, Tivoli Stadion

German football club suffering from right wing links

As the protests in Germany against the far right grow, so too does the importance of the role played by football clubs.
SoccerFebruary 21, 2024
A person holding a sign with photo of Avera Mengistu, who has been held hostage in Gaza for nearly a decade

Is there hope for Israel's two forgotten hostages?

Hamas has held two Israeli hostages in Gaza for nearly a decade. Israeli society paid little attention, until recently.
ConflictsJanuary 22, 2024
Protesters hold up a sign reading "Believe Israeli women" and the Israeli flag

Israel struggles to discuss October 7 sexual violence

The October 7 attacks pose a challenge to an Israeli society that has long grappled with how to talk about rape.
ConflictsDecember 21, 2023
Stories by Felix Tamsut

Benjamin Netanyahu looks into the camera with Israeli flags behind him and on lapel

Seeking to divide Palestinians, Netanyahu split Israelis

The prime minister kept Hamas alive to prevent a Palestinian state. The October 7 attack exposed the flaws in that plan.
PoliticsJanuary 20, 2024
Amid banners calling for her son to be brought home, Rachel Goldberg is seen on her balcony, updating a sign with the number of days her son has been held hostage in Gaza.

Football fans provide support to Hamas hostage's family

A mother in Israel campaigning for the safe return of her son has been getting support from football fans near and far.
TerrorismDecember 18, 202304:27 min
Inbar Haiman dancing at a party among other music fans

Israel at war: German football clubs offer support

Israel's most well-known football clubs were also affected by the war, with friends from Germany offering support.
SportsDecember 16, 2023
Palestinians crowded together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah

Children in Israel and Gaza feel impact of Hamas conflict

Children in Israel and Gaza are being affected in devastating ways by the ongoing conflict.
PoliticsNovember 20, 2023
Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium.

Israel: Sports stop amid Hamas war and fears over security

Sports in Israel have come to a standstill as war with Hamas rages in Gaza.
SportsNovember 15, 2023
Omer Hermesh's grave with Hapoel Tel Aviv scarves and flags over it

Israel: Hapoel Tel Aviv supporters mourn fan's death

Among the 1,200 Israelis killed by Hamas were some 30 Hapoel Tel Aviv supporters. Among them was Omer Hermesh.
SportsNovember 9, 2023
