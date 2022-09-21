Bundesliga: How Urs Fischer keeps Union Berlin at the top level

Union Berlin's success this season is a result of many factors, but perhaps none more than their head coach Urs Fischer, who signed a contract extension during the international break.

Fischer might have kept the same general tactical approach since being promoted with the club four years ago, but it is nevertheless impressive what the Swiss tactician continues to achieve with this team.

Comfortable with the ball

In possession, they typically line up in a 3-5-2 formation with three centre backs stretched wide, two physically strong wing-backs who cover the wings, three midfielders with a unique mix of directness towards the goal and technical ability, and two strikers who are fast and clinical.

This structure, especially at center back, allows them to move the ball in a balanced way with their opponents finding it more difficult to put pressure on them (also known as pressing) because of the greater distance between Union players.

When Union is in possession, it becomes easier for them to progress the ball and attack the space behind the opposition's defense by playing short passes through their rival's lines, using their wing backs to switch sides, crossing the ball into the penalty area or playing a long ball to create second-ball situations (when you win the ball while it is not in control by either team, e.g. after an aerial duel).

This has been essential to Union’s stay in the Bundesliga because the average opponent in the league depends on their press as their first act of defending and, as explained, teams find it harder to do this against Fischer's structure.

Additionally, rival teams and coaches then have to choose if they defend higher up and attack Union's build-up play, which could leave them vulnerable to long balls, or to sit deep and try and win the second-ball situations that are created, again leaving them exposed to Union's build up.

Keep on running

Another main factor in Fischer's development of Union is their athleticism, specifically their running and physicality. They cover on average 5 kilometers more per game than other teams in the league. This aids their defensive plan as it shuts down their opponent's passing options and, because they predominately defend zones rather than mark players (man-marking), it also closes down open spaces.

Fischer's men are willing to work hard in order to defend as a whole unit which allows them to constantly disrupt their opponents build-up play. This increases the possibility of Union winning the ball back and using counter attacks as a second means of offensive play.

With Jordan Siebatcheu and Sheraldo Becker, Union have two strikers who are ready to attack the space behind the defenders or fight in aerial duels in attacking transitions. They are both very efficient in finding open spaces and their clinical finishing is what has helped them accumulate nine goals and five assists between them.

Effective scouting

While not technically a tactical element, Union's work in player recruitment has kept them from dropping back into the second division.

In nearly every case where they lost a player who played a valuable role in their team, they had a very effective approach in finding a replacement.

When they lost Taiwo Awoniyi, they sold him for a reported €20.5 million ($19.95 million) and replaced him with Siebatcheu for reportedly just €6 million ($5.8 million). When Max Kruse was lost mid-season, they recruited a player with a similar profile in second-division forward Sven Michel. Marvin Friedrich's departure to Borussia Monchengladbach was handled by the arrival of loanee Diogo Leite.

Most of these replacements are perfect matches for the psychical requirements of Fischer's tactical approach, who given their age range, tend to have fewer problems when needing time to fit in.

With a large number of Bundesliga teams currently in the midst of an identity crisis surrounding football philosophy and player recruitment, it is no surprise Union are performing better than most in the league. The consistency of having a long-term stable head coach has laid a tactical and structural foundation for Union Berlin to be a top-six challenger for years to come.

Union Berlin's success story

Edited by: James Thorogood