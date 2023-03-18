Bundesliga: Guerreiro making case for Dortmund extension

Their game on Saturday against Cologne was the bounce back performance Borussia Dortmund needed, and Raphael Guerreiro was at the center of it.
The Portuguese left-back, playing his second straight match in midfield, helped the home team get off to a flying start, scoring the opener in the 15th minute before setting up Sebastien Haller for a second. His assist to Marco Reus helped put Dortmund well in control a half an hour into the game in what ended up being a 6-1 drubbing.
It was Guerreiro's second straight game with multiple goal contributions after his goal and assist in the Ruhrderby against Schalke. Including his effort in Cologne, he has three goals and 9 assists this season.
With his contract up at the end of the season, the 29-year-old is making a strong case that he is a player Borussia Dortmund should keep around.
More to come...