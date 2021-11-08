Visit the new DW website

Portugal

Portugal is a founding member of NATO and has been an EU member since 1986. It has two autonomous regions: the archipelagos of Azores and Madeira.

Portugal is mainland Europe's westernmost country and shares the Iberian Peninsula with Spain. Its population of roughly 10.5 million is predominantly Roman Catholic. From 1926 to 1974, an authoritarian dictatorship ruled the country. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Portugal.

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2021 file photo, a Portuguese Air Force airplane arrives at the military airport in Lisbon bringing Portuguese soldiers and Afghan people who were transported from Afghanistan. Police in Portugal searched military installation across the country Monday, Nov. 8, acting on tip-offs that troops stationed with a United Nations force in Africa have smuggled diamonds, drugs and gold back into Europe using military cargo planes traveling between the Central African Republic and Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

Portuguese UN peacekeepers in CAR suspected of diamond smuggling 08.11.2021

Authorities in Portugal have launched raids after a tipoff that Portuguese troops may have smuggled contraband from the Central African Republic. The country has 180 UN peacekeepers stationed in the African nation.
General picture of daily life returning to the streets of the city of Barcelona is seen on May 11, 2021 in Mercat de La Boqueria, Barcelona, Spain. Spanish government relaxes itÕs pandemic measures after months long lockdown and opens up slowly to it's visitors and tourists while the local economy and small businesses are open for business again. South Europe's Spain and Italy were both affected hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and while the vaccination continues Spain is getting ready for itÕs summer season vital for itÕs economy. Foto: Siu Wu

These EU countries have managed to keep COVID numbers down 08.11.2021

Coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise again. Many countries are going through their fourth wave, but a select few are bucking the negative trend. A look at who is doing better and why.

le 18/12 remise du Rapport sur la fin de vie ILLUSTRATION In France a report on the taboo subject of end of life / death with dignity / euthanasia STOCK PICTURE

Portugal's parliament approves euthanasia bill 05.11.2021

Portugal's majority-center-left parliament has approved a revised bill permitting doctor-assisted suicide. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa still needs to sign the bill into law, and he is known to have reservations.
November 4, 2021, Lisbon, Portugal: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addresses the nation at the Belem palace to announce the dissolution of parliament and the scheduling of early elections in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 4, 2021. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's consultative body, the Council of State, approved on Wednesday his proposal to dissolve parliament after lawmakers rejected the government's 2022 budget bill last week, paving the way for a snap election. (Credit Image: © Pedro Fiuza/ZUMA Press Wire

Portugal sets date for snap election after budget failure 05.11.2021

Portugal is to head to the polls on January 30, after the country's president called a snap election. The announcement comes a week after parliament rejected the minority government's 2022 budget bill.

November 30, 2020, Lisbon, Portugal: A man wearing a face mask walks past a 3D logo of Web Summit in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on November 30, 2020. Web Summit, EuropeÃ¢â¬â¢s biggest technology conference, was due to take place in Lisbon again this year but will instead be held entirely online from December 2 to December 4 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Credit Image: © Pedro Fiuza/ZUMA Wire

Meta trends at Web Summit in Portugal 04.11.2021

It's been two years since Web Summit attendees were able to meet in person. But, with controversary simmering around Meta, attendees at the tech expo were excited to take a peak at what the future might hold.
November 30, 2020, Lisbon, Portugal: A man wearing a face mask walks past a 3D logo of Web Summit in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on November 30, 2020. Web Summit, EuropeÃ¢â¬â¢s biggest technology conference, was due to take place in Lisbon again this year but will instead be held entirely online from December 2 to December 4 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Credit Image: © Pedro Fiuza/ZUMA Wire

Web Summit returns to Lisbon after pandemic forced it online in 2020 01.11.2021

Web Summit was one of several major global exhibition events that was forced online in 2020 due to the pandemic. It returns to Lisbon this week, albeit with strict rules for attendees.
03.05.2019 Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa leaves after addressing the nation following a meeting with Portugal's president at Sao Bento Palace in Lisbon on May 3, 2019. - Portugal's socialist prime minister Antonio Costa held emergency cabinet talks today after his far-left allies unexpectedly joined forces with conservatives to end a wage freeze on teachers' salaries, sparking speculation he could call snap polls. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)

Portugal: Elections likely as lawmakers reject 2022 budget 27.10.2021

It is the first time a budget has been rejected in Portugal since the country's transition to democracy in 1974. The move ends six years of relative stability under Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

08.10.21, Vilar Formoso, Portugal, Von wegen freie Fahrt an EU-Grenzen: Portugals Landpolizei GNR sucht am Grenzübergang Vilar Formoso nach Limo-Schmugglern // Hiermit räume ich der Deutschen Welle das Recht ein, das/die von mir bereitgestellte/n Bild/er zeitlich, räumlich und inhaltlich unbeschränkt zu nutzen. Ich versichere, dass ich das/die Bild/er selbst gemacht habe und dass ich die hier übertragenen Rechte nicht bereits einem Dritten zur exklusiven Nutzung eingeräumt habe.

Criminal gangs smuggle sodas into Portugal to avoid sugar tax 24.10.2021

A Portuguese tax on sugar has led to a new group of organized criminals smuggling soda over the border from Spain.

STYLELOCATIONAfghan refugees evacuated from Kabul board an Atlas Air commercial aircraft for a departure flight from Ramstein Air Base September 4, 2021 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. Ramstein is the primary evacuation hub moving qualified refugees on to more permanent locations. (Credit Image: Â© Airman Edgar Grimaldo/U.S. Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

Germany, 4 EU states launch military reaction force initiative — report 21.10.2021

Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Slovenia said their EU-wide initiative to expand the bloc's military units was inspired by recent events in Afghanistan.
Aristides de Sousa Mendes (* 19. Juli 1885 in Cabanas de Viriato nahe Viseu; † 3. April 1954 in Lissabon) war ein portugiesischer Diplomat. Als Generalkonsul in Bordeaux rettete er im Zweiten Weltkrieg tausenden Menschen verschiedener Nationalitäten, darunter sehr vielen Juden, das Leben. Einige Schätzungen gehen von bis zu 30.000 Flüchtlingen aus, unter ihnen 10.000 Juden, sind jedoch in dieser Höhe historisch nicht belegbar.[1] Aristides de Sousa Mendes wird als einer der Gerechten unter den Völkern geehrt und zuweilen auch als der „portugiesische Schindler“ oder der „portugiesische Wallenberg“ bezeichnet. -- Original uploader was Tibullus at en.wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia This is one of the most well-known photos of en:Aristides Sousa Mendes. Its author is unknown and it belonged to Aristides himself. The photo has been freely reproduced in many books and in the internet. It is certainly in the public domain and, if not, its reproduction would anyway be fair use or something.

Portugal honors former diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis 19.10.2021

Aristides de Sousa Mendes issued thousands of visas to help people escape the Nazis during WWII. To honor him, a plaque was placed on the walls of the National Pantheon in Lisbon.

Feiner Sandstrand und bizarre Sandsteinfelsen, typisch Algarvestrand am Atlantik

Cautious recovery for Portugal's tourism industry 08.10.2021

After a long lockdown at the beginning of the year, vacationers are returning to the Algarve. Hoteliers and restaurant owners are optimistic about the future.

23.11.2001, Portrait des ehemaligen Präsidenten von Portugal Jorge Sampaio

Ex-Portuguese president, UN envoy Jorge Sampaio dead at 81 10.09.2021

Sampaio is best known for dissolving Portugal's parliament in 2004, flexing his powers as the country's president. But his career spanned form defending political prisoners to serving as the UN envoy for tuberculosis.
Covas do Barroso, 24.08.2 Portugal | Lithium-Bergwerk in Nordportugal Help‘, der in die Weidegründe eingeackerte Hilferuf der Bevölkerung von Covas do Barroso

Portugal: War over lithium behind the mountains 08.09.2021

The northern Portuguese province of Tras-os-Montes is planning to extract lithium in an open-cast mine. But the locals in this sparsely populated and economically deprived region are putting up a fight.
22.07.2021 (210722) -- TEL AVIV, July 22, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Passengers wearing face masks are seen in the departure hall at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 21, 2021. Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,389 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally in the country to 855,552. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

COVID: Germany labels US, Israel, Turkey 'high risk' areas 13.08.2021

The announcement triggers automatic quarantine rules for travelers from those countries. Montenegro and Vietnam were also categorized as high-risk, while Portugal was downgraded.
