Portugal is a founding member of NATO and has been an EU member since 1986. It has two autonomous regions: the archipelagos of Azores and Madeira.

Portugal is mainland Europe's westernmost country and shares the Iberian Peninsula with Spain. Its population of roughly 10.5 million is predominantly Roman Catholic. From 1926 to 1974, an authoritarian dictatorship ruled the country. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Portugal.