What is the US Electoral College? And how does it work?

US voters do not directly elect their president. Instead, a small group of electors called the Electoral College determines who sits in the White House. Here's how it works.

On November 5, millions of US voters will determine whether they want Kamala Harris or Donald Trump — or a third-party candidate — to sit in the White House for the next four years.

But did you know that Americans don't actually elect who becomes their president? That's right, only 538 people do. This group is called the Electoral College.

Though American voters choose who they would like to become president, it's the Electoral College that is tasked with carrying out the will of the electorate. Does that always happen? Not necessarily...

Discover more about the Electoral College and how it works.